South Africa: Durban Conference 25 Years On - Racism and Xenophobia Persist - Act Now

The third UN Conference Against Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance in 2001 was a watershed moment for millions worldwide. The Durban Declaration and Programme of Action became foundational for the global fight against racism. What we need now is for states to use the plan to take clear, concrete actions and turn the promises into reality.

Human rights are a promise and a commitment. The promise of equality, freedom of speech, privacy and access to, among others, health and education as well as the commitment to make these rights a reality. Too often, however, these promises remain words on paper. In this context, my work seeks to use strategic and precedent-setting litigation to challenge systemic injustice, shape progressive jurisprudence and advance human rights standards across diverse legal systems.

Moments of hope

When I think about how far we have come, and all the work that has been done to not only reject but confront racial discrimination, the legacies of colonialism, slavery and apartheid, I also think of systems that once, in some places, still define people as superior or inferior based on the colour of their skin, their race, ethnicity, descent or national origin, denying their humanity and their rights. But alongside that history, I also think of the moments of hope, solidarity and unity that show us what is possible when we come together in unity to challenge injustice and human rights violations.

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Despite those efforts, unfortunately those in power have not done enough to dismantle the structures and systems that enable racism, discrimination and...