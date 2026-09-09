Malawi and Tanzania Strengthen Economic Ties At Investment and Trade Forum

The 3rd Malawi-Tanzania Investment and Trade Forum has opened in Dar es Salaam, bringing together businesses, investors and government institutions from both countries from 7 to 9 September to explore opportunities for trade, investment and economic cooperation.

The forum, facilitated by the Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC) in partnership with TanTrade, is providing a platform to strengthen bilateral trade and investment, build business linkages and unlock cross-border commerce.

MITC said it had facilitated the participation of more than 30 Malawian small and medium enterprises (SMEs), who are showcasing a range of export-ready products including groundnuts, honey, coffee, hibiscus products, teas, wines, jams, dairy products, cassava flour, soya products, and arts and crafts.

The forum is also providing a platform for business-to-business and government-to-business engagements, while showcasing Malawi's priority investment sectors, investment incentives, export opportunities and investment facilitation services.

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Officially opening the forum, Minister of Industrialization, Business, Trade and Tourism Simon Itaye underscored the importance of translating the longstanding relationship between Malawi and Tanzania into greater commercial activity.

Mr Itaye highlighted the need to increase bilateral trade, improve border infrastructure and strengthen economic partnerships that create opportunities for SMEs, women and youth.

MITC's acting director general, Bisa Namarika, delivered a presentation on investment opportunities between the two countries, highlighting strategic partnerships, investment facilitation, joint ventures and cross-border investment opportunities.

Over the three days, discussions are expected to cover the business and investment environment in both countries, bilateral trade opportunities, priority sectors and pathways for deeper economic cooperation.

MITC said it was proud to facilitate the platform and support stronger economic ties between Malawi and Tanzania.