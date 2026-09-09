Ethiopia: KEFI Suspends Tulu Kapi Gold Project Development After Deadly Security Incident

Addis Abeba — KEFI Gold and Copper plc has suspended development activities at its Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia following a serious security incident that left multiple security personnel and community members dead, including one company employee.

In an update issued on 7 September 2026, the UK-listed gold and copper developer said the incident occurred on Friday, 4 September. The company said it was "deeply saddened" by the loss of life and extended condolences to those affected.

KEFI said all project development activities have been immediately suspended while it engages with community representatives, Ethiopian government authorities and security stakeholders to establish conditions for a safe and orderly resumption.

"The safety and wellbeing of the Company's employees, contractors and surrounding communities is the Company's highest priority," KEFI said, adding that development will not resume until appropriate measures are in place to ensure a safe operating environment.

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The company said the Ethiopian and Oromia regional governments remain committed partners in the project and are working with KEFI on the immediate response and the project's longer-term future. It did not disclose further details about the incident, citing its sensitive and ongoing nature.

Amnesty International reports During the suspension, KEFI said it would manage expenditure carefully and defer further drawdown or deployment of project financing until the situation is assessed and necessary measures are established. It said it has sufficient capital reserves and committed standby facilities to meet anticipated requirements during the suspension.

Development of Tulu Kapi began in March 2026 and had been progressing toward planned gold production in mid-2028. Work had included construction of an access road, electricity connection, equipment procurement and phased community resettlement.

KEFI said it was too early to determine whether the suspension would affect the project timetable.

The Tulu Kapi gold project, located in Ganji district of West Wollega Zone, was officially inaugurated on 18 February 2026 in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Oromia Regional President Shimallis Abdisa, government officials and project representatives, as previously reported by Addis Standard.

Ethiopian politics analysis At the inauguration, Abiy described Tulu Kapi as an example of the responsible utilisation of Ethiopia's natural resources, highlighting its potential socio-economic benefits for surrounding communities through infrastructure development. The project is being developed through a public-private partnership and is led by KEFI Gold and Copper plc, which acquired the site in 2014.

Located about 28 kilometres east of Ayra town and covering roughly eight square kilometres, the project had undergone years of exploration and preparations before construction formally commenced. KEFI secured $320 million in project financing in January 2024, while exploration activities began in May that year following board approval and coordination with federal and Oromia authorities.

The company had also held consultations with local communities and government officials on resettlement, compensation and employment arrangements. By August 2024, infrastructure development at the site, including worker facilities, water supply systems and an airstrip, was reported to have reached 95% completion.

Following the February 2026 inauguration, KEFI said project development was progressing toward its target of commencing gold production in mid-2028. Prior to the security incident of 4 September, work had included construction of an access road, preparations for electricity connection, procurement of plant and equipment, and phased community resettlement.

The Tulu Kapi project has been positioned as a major step in Ethiopia's efforts to expand modern gold mining and attract large-scale investment into the sector. Business Insider Africa reported that the project secured a $340 million financing package, comprising approximately $240 million in long-term debt from African development lenders and $100 million in equity, enabling KEFI Gold and Copper to advance to full-scale construction.

KEFI Executive Chairman Harry Anagnostaras-Adams said the financing had triggered further activity at the project site and allowed the company to finalise remaining equity arrangements with local and specialist investors. He described the timing as favourable, citing high gold prices.

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The project, located in Ganji district of West Wollega Zone, was officially inaugurated on 18 February 2026 in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Oromia Regional President Shimallis Abdisa, government officials and project representatives, as previously reported by Addis Standard.

The project covers about eight square kilometres, approximately 28 kilometres east of Ayra town, and is being developed by KEFI, which acquired the site in 2014. Exploration began in May 2024, following approval by the company's board and coordination with federal and Oromia authorities.

KEFI had also undertaken community consultations on resettlement, compensation and employment arrangements. Infrastructure development, including worker facilities, water supply systems and an airstrip, was reported to have reached 95% completion by August 2024.

Before the latest security incident, project development had been progressing toward KEFI's target of commencing gold production in mid-2028, with work underway on an access road, electricity connection, equipment procurement and phased community resettlement.