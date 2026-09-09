Angolan Surgeons Perform Country's First Robotic Kidney Operation

Luanda — Surgeons in Angola have successfully performed the country's first robotic kidney operation, marking what health officials have described as a major milestone for the nation's medical sector.

The 90-minute procedure was carried out on a 52-year-old patient, Pinto Cafumana, at the Cardiopulmonary Disease Hospital Complex (CHDCP) Dom Cardeal do Nascimento in the capital, Luanda.

A local medical team successfully removed a tumor from Mr Cafumana's right kidney under the supervision of visiting specialists from Brazil.

"The success is down to the dedication of local doctors who are taking charge of this technology," said Feliciano Direito, a urologist and duty director at the hospital.

Speaking after the operation, Mr Cafumana said he was recovering well after living with the diagnosis for over two years.

Dr Oséias Neves, a visiting Brazilian surgeon, noted that robotic procedures significantly reduce blood loss and recovery times compared to traditional surgery, allowing patients to return to daily life much faster.

Seven more patients are scheduled to undergo similar robotic procedures during the hospital's ongoing surgical campaign.

Since launching its robotic surgery initiative in August 2024, the CHDCP has completed 145 procedures and trained 15 Angolan surgeons alongside nursing staff from across the country. PLA/VIC/AMP