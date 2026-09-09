Kenya: Ruto, Japan's Princess Takamado Push Stronger Climate and Energy Cooperation

Nairobi — Kenya and Japan are seeking to deepen cooperation in clean and sustainable energy as the two countries strengthen their partnership on climate action, trade and investment.

President William Ruto held talks with Her Imperial Highness Princess Takamado of Japan at State House, Nairobi, where the two sides discussed ways of expanding bilateral cooperation and responding to the growing threat of climate change.

Ruto said Kenya values its longstanding partnership with Japan and highlighted clean energy and climate action as key areas for closer cooperation between the two countries.

"We agreed on the urgent need to address climate change, expand clean and sustainable energy cooperation, and deepen trade and investment relations between our two countries," Ruto said.

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The discussions come as Kenya continues to position itself as a regional leader in renewable energy and seeks to attract investment into sustainable infrastructure and green industries.

Ruto said the two countries had noted their "strong and mutually beneficial relationship" and agreed to build on the existing partnership for the benefit of their citizens.

"Kenya values its longstanding partnership with Japan and looks forward to building even stronger ties for the benefit of our two peoples," he said.

Japan has remained an important development and economic partner for Kenya, with cooperation spanning infrastructure, health, education, technology and trade.

The two countries are also seeking to strengthen commercial ties, with greater trade and investment cooperation expected to complement efforts to address climate change and promote sustainable economic growth.

The President said the two countries would continue working together to strengthen their partnership and advance shared interests in sustainable development, economic growth and climate action.