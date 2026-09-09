Nigeria: Convoy Blockade - Obi Just Looking for Trouble - Benue Govt

The Benue State government has accused Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), of looking for trouble.

Commissioner for Information, Solomon Iorpev, said this while reacting to the disruption of Obi's convoy during a visit to the state on Tuesday.

Iorpev said Obi ought to have formally notified the state government ahead of his visit, describing the action of the former governor as a breach of protocol.

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The commissioner said given his status as a former governor and prominent political figure, the government had a responsibility to make adequate security arrangements for him.

"A high-profile person who has been a former governor of a state is coming into the state; he should have written a letter to the State Government."

"We are supposed to guarantee his safety and protection, but in an instance where no letter was written, we could not guarantee his safety.

"This is not the first time he is doing this. He is just looking for our trouble. We are peace loving and hospitable people," he said.

Iorpev said he was not aware of those who blocked the convoy, but added that Obi's visit coincided with a meeting involving youths from all the 23 Local Government Areas of Benue.

"So, if they were coming from either Tarka, Gboko, Buruku, Ushongo, Konshisha or Vandeikya at the same time of his visit and blocked the road, it is unfortunate. I do not know the youths who did that," he said.