Kenya: 'Earn the Trust of Kenyans', Dig Lagat's Message to GSU Recruits

Nairobi — Newly trained General Service Unit officers have been urged to combine firmness in dealing with security threats with respect for the rights and dignity of the people they will be called upon to serve.

Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat said effective policing requires more than courage in confronting danger, insisting that officers must also demonstrate restraint, sound judgment and humanity.

Lagat was speaking on Tuesday at the National Police College Embakasi "B" Campus during a full-dress parade rehearsal for Recruits' Detail 1B/2025.

The DIG told the recruits that their transition from training to active service would expose them to difficult people, complex situations and moments when their decisions would have far-reaching consequences.

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"Be courageous, but remain professional. Be firm, but humane," he said.

Lagat reminded the recruits that some of their most important tests would come when they are operating without direct supervision.

He said an officer's discipline must therefore be internalised rather than dependent on the presence of a senior officer.

"Those situations will reveal your character," Lagat said.

The DIG said the ultimate measure of the recruits' success would be their ability to earn and maintain the confidence of the Kenyan public.

He noted that protecting the public is at the heart of policing and urged the recruits to understand that the authority vested in them comes with an equally important responsibility to respect those they serve.

Lagat described the rigorous GSU training as preparation for the demands of security work, saying the programme was designed to push recruits beyond their comfort zones and build the character required of officers entrusted with national security.

The former GSU Commandant also encouraged the recruits to take pride in their new identity and wear the GSU badge with honour and courage.

He commended their instructors for their dedication and commitment throughout the training programme, urging the recruits to remain disciplined and focused as they prepare to join the service.

Lagat concluded by challenging the officers to uphold the reputation of the Kenya Police Service and, above all, serve in a manner that makes the people of Kenya proud.