Tanzania Registers 1,168,649 Candidates for Primary School Exams From Its 20,019 Schools

8 September 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dar es Salaam — A total of 1,168,649 candidates have registered to sit for Tanzania's Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) in 20,019 schools across the country, with girls accounting for a larger share of candidates than boys.

According to the Executive Secretary of the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (NECTA), Professor Said Mohammed, the candidates include 531,467 boys, representing 45.48 per cent, and 637,182 girls, representing 54.52 per cent.

Speaking to journalists at NECTA offices in Dar es Salaam on September 8, 2026, Professor Mohammed said the examination will be conducted over two days, from September 9 to 10, 2026.

He said 1,081,204 candidates, equivalent to 92.52 per cent of all registered candidates, will sit the examination in Kiswahili, while 87,445 candidates, or 7.48 per cent, will take the examination in English.

A total of 4,867 candidates with special needs have also been registered to sit for the examination. They include 82 visually impaired candidates, 1,551 candidates with low vision, 999 deaf candidates, 576 candidates with intellectual disabilities and 1,659 candidates with physical disabilities.

Professor Mohammed said candidates will sit examinations in several subjects, including Kiswahili, English, Science and Technology, Mathematics, Social Studies and Vocational Skills, as well as Civics and Ethics.

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