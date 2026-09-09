Nigeria: Vigilante Killed As Bandits Attack Kano Village

Bandits invaded Dakwara village in Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State in the early hours of Tuesday, killing a vigilante and abducting a resident.

The village head, Usman Ibrahim, told Daily Trust that the attackers stormed the community around 4:00 a.m., shooting sporadically and demanding motorcycles.

"They killed Abdulmuminu Bichila, a vigilante who tried to rescue a boy they had seized. The boy managed to escape, but the vigilante was shot dead," he said.

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According to him, the gunmen first robbed a man of his motorcycle before entering Dakwara.

They later moved to Kadanyar Sallau village where they seized two more motorcycles and fled. Ibrahim added that the bandits also abducted a man from Getso town in Gwarzo, though he was not taken through Dakwara.

Residents later received reports that the abducted man was rescued after a clash between security forces and the bandits in Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State, where some of the attackers were killed and stolen motorcycles recovered.

The village head said the attackers came from the eastern axis of Gwarzo towards Kutama, which borders Katsina.

"Most of them were Fulani from Katsina, not Kano. This was the first time they attacked our town, though they had previously struck other parts of Gwarzo like Lakwaya, Rugoji, Gangara and Kutama," he explained.

He noted that Dakwara lies only six kilometres from Gwarzo town and about the same distance from Kutama, making the community vulnerable to cross border incursions.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of 3rd Brigade of Nigerian Army in Kano, Capt Zubairu Babatunde, said they were not aware of the attack.

The incident adds to a series of bandit attacks in Kano LGAs especially those sharing borders with Katsina and Kaduna states, with residents calling for stronger security presence to protect border communities.