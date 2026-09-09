Ethiopia: President Calls On Qatari Investors to Engage in Various Investment Sectors

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atske Selassie called on Qatari investors to participate in various investment sectors in Ethiopia and urged the strengthening of trade and investment relations between the two countries.

President Taye held discussions today with Ali Bin Abdullatif Al Misnad, a member of the Board of the Qatar Chamber, on the sidelines of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM Congress) currently taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

During their discussion, particular attention was given to ways in which Qatari investors could increase their participation in Ethiopia, especially in agriculture, healthcare, infrastructure development, consulting services, and other investment opportunities.

President Taye explained the measures being undertaken by the Ethiopian government to attract foreign investors and create a conducive investment environment.

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He also called on Qatari investors to participate in Ethiopia's investment sector and play their part in strengthening trade and investment ties between the two nations.

Ali Bin Abdullatif Al Misnad, a member of the Board of the Qatar Chamber, stated that Qatari investors are interested in engaging in Ethiopia's health, agriculture, infrastructure, digital, consulting services, and others.

He stated that the chamber would work to encourage Qatari investors to take advantage of the favorable investment opportunities available in Ethiopia and to further strengthen trade and investment relations between the two countries.