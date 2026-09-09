Uganda: Govt Defends Balaam's Anti-Corruption Drive As Head Teachers Criticize Approach

Kampala, Uganda — The government has defended the ongoing monitoring of service delivery in government schools by Local Government Minister Balaam Barugahara, saying the exercise is part of efforts to fight corruption and improve public service delivery.

However, secondary school head teachers have criticized the approach, accusing authorities of intimidation and harassment and calling for investigations to follow due process.

The Acting Minister of Education and Sports, Dr. John C. Muyingo, says the government supports the monitoring exercise but insists that head teachers suspected of wrongdoing must be treated fairly.

The government has stepped up efforts to monitor service delivery and accountability in government institutions as part of the new administration's anti-corruption drive.

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Education is among the sectors receiving particular attention, with government saying resources allocated to schools must be used to improve teaching and learning.

In his message read to the head teachers during the Association of Secondary School Head Teachers of Uganda (ASSU) General meeting held in Lira City, Dr. John Muyingo said the government fully supports the monitoring of service delivery by the Minister of Local Government.

He, however, acknowledged concerns over the manner in which some head teachers have been handled during the monitoring operations.

The Minister nevertheless warned that government will not shield officials found culpable of wrongdoing. "I would like to categorically inform you that the Ministry of Education and Sports will not protect any head teacher who is found culpable of defying government policy, committing a crime or abusing office in the course of managing schools."

During the meeting, the collection of fees and other contributions from parents in government-aided schools came up as a major point of contention, something which the Minister said if prohibited by the Education Act.

He further warned schools against using parental contributions to deny learners access to education. "In line with Section 9 clause 4 of the Act, whatever arrangements you make with parents for voluntary contributions or payments, they should not lead to sending away a child or denying him or her access to education in a USE school."

But the head teachers say the government must first address the challenges facing schools before criminalizing administrators over parental contributions.

One of the head teachers told the meeting that schools are struggling with shortages of teachers, non-teaching staff and infrastructure, forcing some parents to contribute towards construction and other school needs.

He also condemned what he described as intimidation and harassment of education officials.

He also raised concern over the arrest of some head teachers and called for parliamentary intervention thus: "Many of our ACT teachers have been arrested without even following proper legal constitutional procedures."

The head teachers are also demanding clear guidance from the Education Ministry on what schools can legally collect from parents before the reopening of schools

The Commissioner for Secondary School Education, Juliet Atuhire Muzoora, however, urged head teachers not to panic over the monitoring exercise. She advised them to ensure their financial and administrative records are in order and reminded them that they are accounting officers.

She also advised head teachers to document factors that affect student enrolment and attendance, saying proper records help explain fluctuations in school numbers during government inspections.

"As a head teacher, have it documented; that for this particular season, as per the record for the last three years, when it is this season, the numbers are very unpredictable," she said. "There are certain things you cannot control but for you, you have your record."

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The government says it is consulting stakeholders to find a lasting solution to challenges surrounding parental contributions in government schools.

Muyingo also said government has begun implementing a phased salary enhancement for arts teachers, with a 33 percent increase implemented in the 2026/27 financial year, exceeding the previously promised 25 percent.

However, some arts head teachers have criticized the phased enhancement, arguing that school leaders should receive salary increases comparable to other government officials.

The Education Ministry has urged the head teachers to focus on their responsibility of delivering quality education while ensuring that school resources are properly accounted for.

The head teachers, meanwhile, want government to balance accountability with due process and provide clear guidance on school financing, arguing that excessive pressure on administrators could ultimately affect service delivery.