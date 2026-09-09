Uganda: Mpigi Village Residents Block Road, Set Fire Over Unresolved Village Election Dispute

Residents of Kyaayi Village in Mpigi Town Council have blocked a road and set fire to it as they protested the unresolved election dispute that has left their community without elected village leadership.

The residents are demanding the reinstatement of their preferred candidate, Badru Nsubuga, and the provision of an official village stamp, which they say are necessary for effective administration and community activities.

The protest follows the recent election of village chairpersons across the country, which was marred by disputes in several areas, with some candidates rejecting results while others resorted to protests and violence.

In some areas, disputes affected the work of electoral officials, forcing the Electoral Commission to cancel elections and delaying the swearing-in of elected village leaders.

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In Mpigi, villages affected by electoral disputes include Lufuka, Kyaayi, Mayembe Lower and Maziba, among others.

Residents say the absence of elected chairpersons has weakened local leadership and contributed to insecurity, including an increase in livestock theft.

At Kyaayi, residents have blamed the Electoral Commission for cancelling the election results that declared Nsubuga the winner.

Nsubuga reportedly received 190 votes, while his main challenger, Faridah Namwanga, later challenged the results before the Electoral Commission.

Residents say the Commission considered the complaint and subsequently cancelled Nsubuga's victory. No fresh election has since been held, and Nsubuga was not sworn in.

The residents say the absence of a chairperson and official village stamp has affected security and everyday activities, including land transactions.

They allege that livestock is now being stolen in broad daylight because there is no effective local leadership to handle complaints and coordinate community responses.

"Other village chairpersons were sworn in and were given stamps, but ours was not sworn in and there is no stamp here. Insecurity has increased because thieves are moving around during the day, and even when you get a suspect, there is no one to report to," residents said.

They also said the lack of a village stamp has disrupted land transactions, making it difficult for residents to complete documents when buying or selling plots of land.

"When you have a problem that requires you to sell a plot of land, there is no stamp. Some people have money and want to buy plots and land, while others need the money to pay school fees, but everything has been stopped. We want our village to get a stamp and the chairperson we elected to be sworn in," the residents said.

During Tuesday's protest, residents blocked the road passing through the village, carrying placards demanding the provision of a village stamp and the resolution of the leadership dispute.

They also lit a fire on the road and called on the Electoral Commission to intervene.

"We appeal to the Electoral Commission to help us. If possible, let them organise another election so that we can choose our leader again. We conducted our election peacefully and there was no violence, but our chairperson was not sworn in because the Commission listened to the person who complained. If nothing is done, we shall go to the Electoral Commission offices and continue our protest," the residents said.

Nsubuga, the candidate declared winner in the disputed election, said insecurity had worsened since the village lost its leadership.

He said residents, particularly women and young girls, are increasingly afraid to move around the village at night.

"I did not know the responsibilities of a village chairperson until I was confirmed in the recent election. Today, you cannot move around the village at around 9:00pm and expect to reach home safely, especially young girls and women. If you have a new motorcycle, you are also at risk. People can no longer leave bananas in their gardens because they are stolen. At night, some people even keep their goats inside the house. That shows how important the village stamp and leadership are," Nsubuga said.

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He called on the Electoral Commission to organise a fresh election to give residents an opportunity to choose their leader and resolve the dispute.

"I appeal to the Electoral Commission to organise another election. If I won and my opponent challenged the results, let us put that dispute aside for the sake of the residents. Let us vote again. If I lose, let whoever wins lead, but the village must have a leader," Nsubuga said.

The Kyaayi election was contested between Nsubuga and Namwanga. Although Nsubuga was declared the winner, Namwanga challenged the results, prompting the Electoral Commission to cancel the result.

The dispute remains unresolved, leaving Kyaayi Village without a chairperson and official village stamp, a situation residents say is affecting security, land transactions and other community activities.