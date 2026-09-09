Uganda: Among Denies Party Plans After Muhoozi Arrest Warning

Former Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among has denied authorising a party allegedly being organised in her honour, hours after Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba warned that those involved in the purported event would be arrested.

Muhoozi, in a statement, said there would be "absolutely no party" for Among and threatened to arrest anyone involved in organising the gathering.

"There will be absolutely no party for AAA [Anita Annet Among]. We shall arrest anybody involved in that nonsense!" Muhoozi said.

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He added: "Forgiving someone does not mean they do not have unresolved cases."

Among later denied knowledge of the alleged plans, saying neither she nor anyone associated with her had authorised or organised a party in her name.

"I have learned that a party is purportedly being organised on my behalf," Among said.

"I wish to explicitly state that I have not authorised any such gathering in my name, and no individual associated with me is orchestrating such an event."

Among urged the public to disregard the reports, describing them as misinformation.

"My brother Gen, there are no arrangements by myself or individuals associated with me to host any party. God bless!" she said.

Muhoozi's reference to forgiveness comes weeks after President Yoweri Museveni reportedly ordered Among's release from restrictions on her movement and dropped prosecution against her following investigations into corruption and illicit wealth.

On August 25, Muhoozi announced that Museveni had decided to forgive Among, saying she had "made mistakes" but that the President had chosen to forgive her.

Among subsequently thanked Museveni for what she described as "parental grace and mercy" and said she would resume her duties as Bukedea Woman MP.