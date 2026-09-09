South Africa: Fake Toys Raise Safety and Job Concerns - South African News Briefs - September 9, 2026

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Fake Toys Raise Safety and Job Concerns

Concerns are mounting over counterfeit toys flooding the South African market, reports EWN. Fake products are now estimated to account for 25% of sales. Farrel Frank, managing director of the South African Toys and Games Association, warned that counterfeit toys can pose serious health and safety risks and cost jobs. He said the growth of online sales platforms has contributed to the problem. Some major platforms are working with the industry to remove suspicious listings. Consumers are also being urged to remain vigilant after a recent complaint involving a toy with a strong chemical smell that allegedly caused burning and tingling when it touched a consumer’s face.

More Witnesses to Testify in Anele Tembe Inquest

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More witnesses are set to testify in the inquest into the death of Anele Tembe, who fell from the 10th floor of a Cape Town hotel in April 2021, reports SABC News. Lawyers representing Tembe's family questioned witnesses about whether her fiancé, the late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, had asked for her family to be informed of her death. Two police officers told the court they had no knowledge of whether the family had been contacted. One officer said Forbes did not ask police to contact them. The inquest has also heard from a nearby resident who reported hearing an argument between a man and a woman shortly before Tembe’s death.

Tshuma Extradition Hinges on Plea Deal

Extradition proceedings against UK fugitive Ndodana Tshuma could depend on whether the Johannesburg Magistrates Court accepts a plea agreement between him and the State, reports EWN. Tshuma, who is accused of murdering his wife and two young daughters in the UK before fleeing to South Africa, pleaded guilty to firearm and immigration-related charges following his arrest in Johannesburg. Details of the proposed plea deal and sentence have not been disclosed. The magistrate must still decide whether the agreement is just and appropriate. A custodial sentence could further complicate his extradition to the UK, where he is expected to face the murder allegations.

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