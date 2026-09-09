South Africa: Strong Winds Damage More Than 20 Schools in North West

The North West Department of Education has been left devastated after strong and destructive winds damaged roofs and destroyed mobile classrooms at more than 20 schools.

The damage, which occurred between 4 and 5 September, comes at a particularly difficult time for the department, which is already responding to the loss of three schools in recent fires.

In a statement on Monday, the department said it has been working to intervene at schools affected by the fires, but the storms have now caused further damage to schools, placing additional pressure on the already strained departmental Infrastructure.

In the Ngaka Modiri Molema District, the affected schools are Thuto ke Matla Secondary School in Groot Marico, Setilo Secondary School in Mareetsane village, Refentse Primary School and Serite Early Learning Centre in Ga-Khunwana vllage.

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In the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District, the affected schools are Pudulogo Primary School in Ikageng; Maitemogelo Secondary School in Wolmaranstad; Noordwal Primary School in Orkney; Tshedimosetso Secondary School in Jouberton; Toevlug Primary School in Ventersdorp; Sentlhaga Primary School in Wolmaranstad; Laerskool Saamtrek in Klerksdorp; Promosa Primary and Secondary School in Potchefstroom; Boitshoko Secondary School in Ikageng; Gatelapele Secondary School, and Tigane Primary School in Tigane.

In the Bojanala District, the affected schools include SG Ntuane Primary School in Tlhatlhaganyane village; Rantlaka Primary School in Phalane village; Nonceba Primary School in Welverdiend, and Motshabaesi Primary School in Obakeng village.

In the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District, the affected schools are Kokomeng Primary School in Kokomeng village; Walter Letsie Secondary School in Manthe; Raditshipi Primary School; Thapama Secondary School; Choseng Secondary School, and Reabetswe Secondary School.

The MEC for Education, Dr Desbo Mohono, expressed deep concern over the extensive damage caused by the strong winds at schools across the province.

"We are deeply concerned and saddened by the damage caused by these destructive winds ... Our immediate priority is to assess the extent of the damage, ensure the safety of learners and educators, and put measures in place to minimise disruptions to teaching and learning.

"We are working closely with the relevant stakeholders and disaster management teams to respond to the affected schools and ensure that the necessary interventions are implemented as urgently as possible. We understand the impact this situation has on our school communities, and we will continue doing everything within our means to support the affected schools", Mohono said.

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Following the damage over the weekend, the department will dispatch its infrastructure teams to assess the extent of the damage and determine alternative measures to ensure that teaching and learning are not disrupted at the affected schools. - SAnews.gov.za