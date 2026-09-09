South Africa: Over 55,000 People Initiated On Groundbreaking Lenacapavir

The Department of Health (DoH) has reported "significant progress" in the rollout of the twice-yearly injectable HIV prevention medication, Lenacapavir.

The medication, officially launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in June this year, together with Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has since been rolled out to some 360 public health facilities across 24 districts in six provinces.

"More than 55 123 people had been initiated on Lenacapavir as of 7 September 2026, reflecting strong demand for this long-acting HIV prevention option. Majority [or 71%] of the recipients are females, mostly the pregnant and breastfeeding mothers.

"Gauteng province has recorded the highest number of Lenacapavir initiations, with more than 26 357 people initiated, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 11 941, North West 4 479, Western Cape with 4 446, Mpumalanga with 4294 and Eastern Cape with 3 606," the department said.

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The rollout has been carried out with the collaboration of stakeholders, including provincial Health Departments. Healthcare workers and implementing partners are monitoring uptake, commodity availability, quality of service delivery, client follow-up and safety".

"Lenacapavir is being offered within a comprehensive PrEP-choice programme alongside other available HIV prevention options.

"Lenacapavir has been approved and registered by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority as safe and effective for preventing HIV infection, following a thorough review of preclinical, clinical and manufacturing data. Individuals who experience serious or persistent adverse events after receiving the injection are encouraged to report these promptly to healthcare workers at their nearest health facility.

"The department remains committed to the safe, responsible and evidence-based implementation of Lenacapavir and other medical products, supported by strengthened pharmacovigilance, clinical monitoring and rapid investigation of any serious adverse events," the DoH stated.