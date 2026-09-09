South Africa: Fraud Trial of Komani Cop Hits Bizarre Legal Snag

A Komani police captain faces a possible criminal conviction after allegedly defrauding the police of R1,800 in a dodgy accommodation reimbursement. But on the eve of her judgment, her case was left in limbo when it turned out her attorney did not have the right to argue her case before the regional court.

Would you risk your career to dupe your employer out of R1,800?

Well, an Eastern Cape police woman took that gamble, allegedly hatching a scheme to defraud the SAPS when applying for a subsistence and travel allowance.

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Zimkhitha Duda, a captain stationed in Komani, returned to the town's magistrates court this week where she stood trial on charges of fraud and money laundering.

Duda allegedly convinced a guesthouse owner to falsify invoices so that she could overcharge the police for accommodation during a work-related visit to Maletswai, and subsequently pocket the difference.

Read more E Cape police reinstate six convicted officers -- as corruption skyrockets August 10, 2025 Twist in the tale

Yet as the state closed its case this week, the matter took an unexpected turn. The court ordered that the matter be referred to the Legal Practice Council for review after it came to light that the defence attorney did not have a Right of Appearance Certificate, allowing him to conduct cases before the regional court.

The case dates back to 2023, during a period when Duda was appointed as the station commander at the small Glen Grey police station, north of Komani.

She was...