Zimbabwe: 86,000 Deported Since June - As Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique Continue to Trouble South Africa

South Africa has deported 86,596 foreign nationals, most of whom are of Malawian, Zimbabwean and Mozambican origin, since June this year, its Minister of Justice Mmamoloko Kubayi has said.

Some 4,200 "border jumpers" were intercepted and deported in April and July as illegal immigrants continue seeking ways to enter the country despite growing disdain for them amongst locals.

Kubayi, who heads the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration, was speaking at a media briefing organised by the Border Management Agency (BMA).

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"Between 14 June and 20 August 2026, a total of 86 596 foreign nationals were processed for deportation and repatriation through coordinated law enforcement operations," said Kubayi.

"Malawians continued to constitute the biggest population followed by the Zimbabweans and the Mozambicans. Data indicates that 90% of repatriated foreigners entered the country illegally with 95% classified as border jumpers.

"Between April and July 2026, more than 4200 undocumented foreign nationals were intercepted attempting to enter South Africa outside formal ports of entry."

Most interceptions occurred along the northern corridor bordering Zimbabwe, followed by areas bordering Lesotho and Mozambique.

South Africa recently approved the construction of a secure fencing line across its borderline to stem border jumping

It also ordered that personnel working for BMA and other supporting government institutions be resourced with body cameras to deal with cases of bribery.

Funding is being sourced for construction of roads along those borders and procurement of drones for use in operations. Five are already in use along its border with Lesotho, Mozambique and Zimbabwean.

Added Kubayi: "This will speak to the issue of immigrants are deported and immediately come back."

"This will go a long way in monitoring the people who are working at the borders so that they do not take bribes."