Zimbabwe: InDrive, Bolt Providing Affordable, Dignified Services - Says Government, As e-Hailing Services Get Five-Month Reprieve

GOVERNMENT has praised the coming in of e-hailing services, describing them as dignified, affordable and convenient barely two weeks after Harare City Council sought a share of their spoils.

The platforms, dominated by InDrive, Bolt and Tap&Go have as a result been given a five month moratorium, a period government hopes to engage stakeholders and come up with a framework to govern company and driver operations.

The framework seeks to have both InDrive as an institution and its drivers contribute to the country's purse through tax.

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"Regarding the Review of e-Hailing Transport services comprising platforms such as Bolt, In-Drive, Tap & Go, GoFaster, KOSE and others, Cabinet notes that they are providing convenient, affordable and more dignified services to the public as well as employment opportunities especially for the youths," said Information Minister Soda Zhemu.

"The sub-sector has faced regulatory challenges that are undermining the ease of doing business.

"Accordingly, and following consultations with players and regulatory authorities, Cabinet has approved Interim Transitional Measures, entailing observance of a five-month moratorium to enable a thorough review of the e-hailing transport services pending, among other measures, the development of a Self-Regulating Framework guiding drivers and ensuring passenger safety by the e-hailing providers, operators and drivers; and initiation of registering the e-hailing transport businesses with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) while already-registered operators apply for tax registration."

Council and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) traffic officers were reportedly arresting operators on various charges related to them not being registered.

That, however, failed to hold water as Mayor Jacob Mafume acknowledged that Harare's by-laws did not speak on e-hailing services.

"It is up to us, together with consultations with the Government, on how to regularise e-hailing services, taking into account best international practices and what our neighbours have done in South Africa and other countries.

"I am sure that Indrive drivers have no issues with sharing their revenue with the City and the citizens of the city so that infrastructure can be put in place," said Mafume a few weeks back.

E-hailing services have significantly cut fares that commuters were paying. Their privacy and convenience have also made them popular in most urban centres across the country.

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Trips to areas such as Chitungwiza in Harare that used to cost as much as US$30 have been reduced to as little as US$10 or US$15.