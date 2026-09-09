Nigeria: NSCIA Warns Govt, Judiciary Against Religious Prosecution of Ex-Governor Nasir El-Rufai

9 September 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

Abuja — Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has warned the federal government and the judiciary to ensure that individuals with vested religious interests were not allowed to weaponise public institutions or the legal system to execute a religious prosecution against former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

NSCIA issued the warning yesterday in a statement by its Secretary-General, Professor Is-haq Oloyede.

It added that its restraint from commenting on the controversy surrounding the ongoing prosecutions of El-Rufai or any political figure was because the council, hitherto, considered the prosecution as a standard judicial process and the judiciary had inherent capacity to uphold justice.

NSCIA, however, expressed worry that recent developments in the public domain had raised serious concerns that strongly suggested an extraneous involvement of an underlying religious bias against the former governor.

It stated, "Consequently, the council calls upon the Federal Government of Nigeria and the judiciary to ensure that individuals with vested religious interests are strictly prevented from weaponising public institutions or the legal system to execute a sectarian agenda against him.

"Furthermore, the council appeals to the general public to refrain from incendiary comments that could prejudice the fair trial of Mallam El-Rufai or exacerbate the security situation in our nation."

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