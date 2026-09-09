Nigeria: 19 Parties Sign Peace Pact in Kogi, Pledge to Respect Electoral Laws

Political parties in Kogi State on Tuesday signed a peace accord, pledging to conduct their campaigns and political activities strictly in accordance with the law.

The agreement was reached under the auspices of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) during a stakeholder engagement at the Kogi State Police Command Headquarters in Lokoja.

Nineteen of the 22 political parties expected to participate in the 2027 general elections in the state signed the pact. They committed to peaceful conduct and vowed to refrain from actions capable of causing violence, disorder, or disruption of the electoral process.

Under the agreement, parties and their candidates pledged to focus their campaigns on policies, programs, manifestos, and key issues rather than resorting to violence, intimidation, threats, or disruption. They also promised not to engage in rhetoric that promotes hatred, ethnic or religious division, personal attacks, or incitement.

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Speaking at the event, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Bello Kankarofi, assured stakeholders that security agencies would provide a level playing field for all parties to campaign without rancor or acrimony.

He urged parties to adhere strictly to the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines for the 2027 elections, warning that violations would carry strict legal consequences.

"The police will be fair to all political parties. We will not condone violence, hate speech, thuggery, provocations, or any other form of electoral vice before, during, and after the 2027 general elections," he said. He appealed to political parties, candidates, and key stakeholders to play by the rules to ensure a peaceful, free, fair, and credible process.

Also speaking, the Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Shehu Wahab, noted that INEC had already concluded 5 out of the 14 activities scheduled for the 2027 general elections nationwide. He explained that the meeting was convened to sensitize parties, candidates, and stakeholders on operating within the Electoral Act to avoid penalties.

He warned that electoral infractions--such as campaigning in places of worship, using masquerades, bearing arms, or instigating violence--attract penalties ranging from N2 million to N5 million, or 1 to 3 years imprisonment for individual offenders. Political parties facing violations risk fines of up to N10 million under Sections 96 to 99 of the Electoral Act.

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Participants at the meeting urged security agencies and INEC to remain impartial and ensure equal treatment for all political parties throughout the election cycle.