Nigeria: Why Peter Obi Should Stop 'Diplomatic Approach', Embrace Fierce Resistance - Lawyer

8 September 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

The human rights lawyer was responding to a report that suspected political thugs disrupted Mr Obi's visit to Benue State on Tuesday after they blocked his convoy from gaining access into the north-central state.

A human rights activist, Inibehe Effiong, has urged the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, to stop his cautionary and diplomatic approach to issues and politics to exert his constitutional rights as a Nigerian.

Mr Effiong made the remarks in a post on his verified X handle on Tuesday.

The human rights lawyer was responding to a report that suspected political thugs disrupted Mr Obi's visit to Benue State on Tuesday after they blocked his convoy from gaining access into the north-central state.

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Tuesday's incident was the second time Mr Obi's visit to Benue State would be disrupted, following Governor Hyacinth Alia's earlier stoppage of one of Mr Obi's proposed visits to an internally displaced persons camp in April 2025, citing security and protocol concerns.

Mr Alia, a Catholic priest, is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under which he won the state's governorship election in 2023.

Why he should stop diplomatic approach

Mr Effiong, in the X post, argued that Mr Obi's political adversaries had continued to undermine his right to freedom of movement and urged the NDC candidate to adopt a more confrontational stance to reverse the trend.

"Peter Obi's cautionary and endlessly diplomatic approach to issues and politics is not going to deter the Tinubu regime, governors and his political adversaries who are continuously undermining his right to freedom of movement.

"At some point, he has to realise that fierce resistance and confrontation are necessary in certain circumstances to cure madness and end impunity," he said.

The lawyer further contended that the ruling APC has no plans to ensure free and fair elections in 2027.

"Anyone who believes that the APC is ready for free and fair elections is delusional," he argued.

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