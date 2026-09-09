Angola Drought Response Programme Budgeted At U.S.$4.2 Billion

Luanda — The Programme to Combat the Effects of Drought in Southern Angola (PCESSA), which covers the provinces of Cunene, Huíla and Namibe, has a budget of USD 4.2 billion, Minister of Energy and Water João Baptista Borges reiterated in Luanda on Tuesday.

In an interview with Angola's Public Television (TPA), the minister explained that the overall amount covers the implementation of various infrastructure project lots in the three provinces severely affected by drought.

João Baptista Borges stressed that the project is based on structural strategies to combat prolonged drought in the southern region, with a view to ensuring the survival of people and livestock, as well as replacing the traditional model of emergency humanitarian assistance.

Huíla leads in financial allocation, with USD 1.6 billion earmarked for 12 structural project lots, while Namibe will receive USD 1.4 billion for the planned infrastructure, and Cunene will receive USD 1.18 billion for eight projects.

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In this regard, the minister detailed that in Cunene, the financial package includes major works already completed and operational, such as the Cafu Canal, Calucuve Dam, valued at USD 195 million, its associated canal, worth USD 178 million, and Ndúe Dam, costing USD 205 million.

He added that the programme also includes interventions in Ita-Ita, Otchinjau, Ondjiva and Cachiado.

Regarding Huíla, João Baptista Borges reiterated that the measures include dredging the Tundavala Dam to strengthen water supply to the Quilemba Centrality, as well as rehabilitating and expanding the Nossa Senhora do Monte borehole field, among other initiatives.

In Namibe, the plan provides for the rehabilitation of 21 reservoirs in the municipalities of Bibala and Camucuio, as well as in the Saco-Mar, Virei and Lucira areas.

He also said that six major dams are planned - Bero, Carunjamba, Giraul, Inamangando and Curoca - with work already under way on the Bero Dam to ensure the supply of potable and agricultural water to the city of Moçâmedes.

"The objective is to promote permanent solutions for the retention and distribution of surface and groundwater, ensuring support for human consumption, livestock farming and agricultural development in the southern region," said the Minister of Energy and Water and programme coordinator.

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As part of the Programme to Combat Drought in the south of the country, President João Lourenço inaugurated the Ndúe and Calucuve dams, both located in the municipality of Cuvelai, Cunene Province, on 5 September. OPF/QCB/DOJ