Botswana: President Duma Boko Advocates Removing Trade Barriers Between Botswana and Angola

Luanda — Botswana's President, Duma Gideon Boko, on Tuesday in Luanda advocated the removal of barriers and the establishment of channels to allow the free flow of business and trade between Angola and Botswana.

Speaking at the opening of the first Angola-Botswana Business Forum, the Tswana statesman said the free movement of goods, services and investment could contribute to the growth of both countries' economies.

Duma Gideon Boko called on business leaders and investors to develop ventures responsibly, contributing to the well-being of citizens and to the development of the African continent.

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The President of Botswana reaffirmed his country's willingness to establish partnerships with Angola, highlighting its commitment to invest, innovate, build and transform.

Mining and energy

The Tswana statesman identified the mining sector as one of the areas with significant potential for cooperation between the two countries, advocating greater investment in human capital development for the extraction, processing and local production of finished goods.

He also stressed the need to strengthen connectivity among African countries in order to facilitate the movement of people, goods and services.

In the energy sector, Duma Gideon Boko called for investment in transmission infrastructure and interconnectors, arguing that the continent's challenge lies not only in power generation but also in its transmission.

To this end, he proposed the creation of an energy trading platform and the harmonisation of procedures among countries to facilitate cross-border exchanges.

Finally, the President of Botswana reiterated his interest in deepening cooperation with Angola in agriculture and other strategic sectors. FMA/CS/DOJ