Tunisia: President Kais Saied Meets New Arab League S-G, Stresses Stronger Arab Joint Action

Tunis — President Kais Saied met on Tuesday afternoon at Carthage Palace with new Secretary-General of the Arab League, Nabil Fahmy.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Head of State congratulated Fahmy on assuming the post of Secretary-General of the Arab League, wishing him success in his new duties amid a critical period for the Arab region and an unprecedented international situation marked by profound and rapidly accelerating shifts, according to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic,

The President of the Republic reviewed the Arab League's main historical milestones since its establishment on March 22, 1945, as well as the efforts undertaken throughout its history to amend its founding charter and reform the institutions of joint Arab action. He also recalled the circumstances surrounding the League's relocation from Cairo to Tunis in 1979, before returning to Cairo in 1990.

President Kais Saied stressed that a new human order is taking shape and that the difficult upheavals and shared challenges facing the world at all levels require collective and united action.

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He called for further developing the system of joint Arab action, enhancing the performance of its institutions and modernising its mechanisms to keep pace with rapid developments and address various challenges

This is while preserving the Arab world's resources, safeguarding Arab rights and defending them without compromise, foremost among them the right of the Palestinian people to establish a fully sovereign independent state on all of Palestine's territory, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

He also underscored the importance of strengthening joint Arab action and consolidating Arab cooperation in all economic, security and scientific fields through new visions and innovative approaches.

He called for conscious engagement with the communications revolution to ensure that Arabs have a voice heard around the world and a meaningful role in international decision-making.

The President of the Republic added that it is time for the Arab nation to take the initiative and stand as an impenetrable barrier against attempts at division and fragmentation, counter the existential risks facing it, and thwart efforts to impose new "Sykes-Picot" settlements in the region.

He noted that while the Arab nation was targeted in the last century, states are now being targeted in their very existence amid the circumstances and transformations unfolding around the world.

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In this context, President Kais Saied stressed the need for the nation-state to regain its full standing and role, enabling Arab citizens to live with dignity and strengthening young people's confidence in themselves and their future, away from all forms of intellectual and cultural alienation.