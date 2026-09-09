Ethiopia Shaping Bright Future Driven By Indigenous Values and Multinational Unity - Prime Minister Abiy

(September 9, 2026, Addis Ababa) -- Ethiopia is actively shaping a bright future through its indigenous values and strategic national initiatives, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced today.

PM Abiy made the remarks in a message shared on his official X page on September 9, or Pagume 4 in the Ethiopian calendar, observed nationally as the "Day of Harmony" as part of the five-day bridge period preceding the Ethiopian New Year.

Highlighting the foundational role of national cohesion and shared philosophy, he noted that unity remains central to the country's trajectory.

"By building on these generational values and our philosophy of Medemer (synergy), we have laid an unshakable foundation for multinational unity," PM Abiy said.

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The Prime Minister pointed to concrete national projects as key drivers of social and economic integration.

"Through concrete actions, from launching the historic national dialogue to implementing human-centered corridor development projects, volunteer programs, and the Green Legacy initiative, we have proven that unity transforms shared narratives into collective success," he stated.

Underscoring the broader objective of these initiatives, PM Abiy highlighted the momentum toward economic independence and inclusive growth.

"We are not just building an inclusive, economically self-reliant nation; we are unlocking the collective potential of all Ethiopians as we march together toward prosperity," PM Abiy emphasized.

Concluding his message, he affirmed the nation's shared identity and commitment to progress, stating, "One People, Great Nation, Ethiopia!"