Ethiopia Shaping Bright Future Driven By Indigenous Values and Multinational Unity - Prime Minister Abiy

9 September 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

(September 9, 2026, Addis Ababa) -- Ethiopia is actively shaping a bright future through its indigenous values and strategic national initiatives, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced today.

PM Abiy made the remarks in a message shared on his official X page on September 9, or Pagume 4 in the Ethiopian calendar, observed nationally as the "Day of Harmony" as part of the five-day bridge period preceding the Ethiopian New Year.

Highlighting the foundational role of national cohesion and shared philosophy, he noted that unity remains central to the country's trajectory.

"By building on these generational values and our philosophy of Medemer (synergy), we have laid an unshakable foundation for multinational unity," PM Abiy said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Prime Minister pointed to concrete national projects as key drivers of social and economic integration.

"Through concrete actions, from launching the historic national dialogue to implementing human-centered corridor development projects, volunteer programs, and the Green Legacy initiative, we have proven that unity transforms shared narratives into collective success," he stated.

Underscoring the broader objective of these initiatives, PM Abiy highlighted the momentum toward economic independence and inclusive growth.

"We are not just building an inclusive, economically self-reliant nation; we are unlocking the collective potential of all Ethiopians as we march together toward prosperity," PM Abiy emphasized.

Concluding his message, he affirmed the nation's shared identity and commitment to progress, stating, "One People, Great Nation, Ethiopia!"

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.