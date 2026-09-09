Ethiopian Public Service University to Ensure Quality Education, Meet Global Standards

(September 9, 2026, Addis Ababa) -- The Ethiopian Public Service University (EPSU), which has been undertaking institutional reform, announced that it will strive to ensure quality education and meet global standards.

EPSU President Nigus Tadesse told the media today that the university has been carrying out institutional reforms to ensure quality education and meet global standards.

He added that it will also start admitting undergraduate students for the first time in its history during the upcoming academic year.

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The Ethiopian Public Service University (EPSU), formerly known as the Ethiopian Civil Service University, was established about 30 years ago.

During the first phase of its establishment, the university focused on empowering government leaders. In its second phase, the university shifted its focus to qualifying civil servants across the country, the President said.

Now, in its third phase, the university has finalized preparations to admit undergraduate students in addition to continuing to train and qualify civil servants, he indicated.

Moreover, the university has decided to implement a teaching approach consisting of 60 percent practical and 40 percent theoretical instruction across 18 programs, according to Nigus.

The university has also decided to focus its research on the public sector by identifying challenges within government institutions, seeking solutions to these challenges, and conducting problem-solving research.

"Our focus is on improving government operations and enhancing the efficiency of public service delivery. Consequently, we have grounded our research in government activities and public needs."

The President also said the University is working to meet global standards in accrediting its lecturers at global standards and fulfilling technological instruments and infrastructures.