Uganda: Obore, Six Others Granted Bail

Interdicted Parliament Director of Communications and Public Affairs Chris Obore and six colleagues facing charges in the alleged Shs27 billion corruption scandal have been granted bail by the Anti-Corruption Court.

Obore was granted Shs30 million cash bail, while his sureties were ordered to execute non-cash bonds worth Shs300 million.

Method Murebe was granted Shs20 million cash bail with his sureties required to execute non-cash bonds worth Shs300 million.

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Rajab Kaaya Ssemalulu was granted Shs20 million cash bail and his sureties were ordered to execute non-cash bonds worth Shs300 million.

Emmanuel Emuron Okwi was granted Shs20 million cash bail, with sureties required to execute non-cash bonds worth Shs300 million.

Daniel Adilo was granted Shs35 million cash bail, while his sureties were ordered to execute non-cash bonds worth Shs300 million.

Leonard Okema was granted Shs35 million cash bail with Shs300 million non-cash bonds for his sureties.

Vincent Otebata was granted Shs30 million cash bail, while his sureties were ordered to execute non-cash bonds worth Shs300 million.

As part of the bail conditions, all the accused were ordered to deposit their passports with court and surrender land titles for properties they own.

The court also required their sureties to execute the stipulated non-cash bonds as security for the accused persons' compliance with the bail terms.

The seven officials have been on remand at Luzira Prison since July 1, 2026, when they were arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court over allegations of embezzlement and causing financial loss.

The charges stem from an alleged Shs27 billion corruption scandal at Parliament.

The officials had earlier been interdicted following a directive by Inspector General of Government Lady Justice Aisha Naluzze Batala to the Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesige, to immediately suspend them from exercising the powers and functions of their offices pending the conclusion of the criminal proceedings.

Those interdicted included Obore, Director of Human Resource Daniel Adilo, Principal Research Officer Rajab Kaaya Ssemalulu, Principal Protocol Officer Emmanuel Emuron Okwi, Capacity Development Officer Vincent Otebata, Executive Secretary in the Office of the Speaker Leonard Okema and Office Supervisor in the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms Stella Itute

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The IGG said the interdiction was necessary to safeguard public interest and the integrity of the institution while the criminal case remained before the courts.

The officials face charges under Sections 18(a)(i) and (ii), and 19(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act.

The bail ruling comes against the backdrop of a wider corruption investigation involving former Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, who was also implicated in the case but was never charged.

Among was placed under house arrest earlier this year, but late last month, President Yoweri Museveni ordered her release, with the charges against her subsequently dropped.

The prosecution had previously told court that investigations into the case were at an advanced stage and sought more time to prepare committal papers before transferring the matter to the High Court for trial.

The defence, however, criticised the prosecution for arresting the officials before completing investigations, arguing that prolonged detention was unjustified.

Obore had separately petitioned the High Court for bail, describing himself as a first-time offender and the sole breadwinner for his family.