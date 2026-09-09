Uganda: Nakaseke Hospital Raises Alarm Over Frequent Power Outages

Nakaseke General Hospital authorities have raised concern over frequent power outages, warning that the interruptions are disrupting critical health services, particularly in the maternity ward, operating theatre and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Dr. Moses Ocen, the hospital's medical superintendent, said electricity goes off at least twice a week, affecting surgeries, deliveries and the care of premature babies.

"This is very dangerous in the maternity ward, operating theatre and NICU, where we need a constant power supply," Dr. Ocen said.

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He said the hospital needs more than Shs500 million to install a solar power system that would provide a reliable alternative source of electricity whenever the main supply is interrupted.

"We have a generator but it's expensive in terms of buying fuel and this is why we need more than Shs500 million to install a solar power system that can support the hospital whenever the main power supply goes off," he said.

Dr. Ocen said power interruptions also threaten the safe storage of medicines and other medical supplies that require refrigeration because refrigerators stop functioning whenever electricity is cut off.

"When power goes off, even the refrigerators that store medicines and other medical supplies stop working. This can compromise the quality and safety of medicines that require a controlled temperature," he said.

He appealed to the government to urgently intervene, warning that continued power disruptions could compromise service delivery and potentially create security concerns at the facility.

Nakaseke General Hospital serves patients from Nakaseke and neighbouring districts. In the past six months, more than 51,000 patients have received treatment at the facility.

The hospital attends to more than 200 in-patients every month and handles between eight and 10 deliveries daily. At least four of the women who deliver at the facility undergo surgical procedures.

Apart from the power challenges, Dr. Ocen raised concern over understaffing, saying the facility has very few health workers, forcing some staff to work long hours.

Dr. Ocen, who has served at Nakaseke General Hospital for eight years, said he has taken only seven days of leave during his entire time at the facility because he is the only government-employed surgeon at the hospital.

The hospital is also facing infrastructure challenges, with health workers reporting leaking roofs as the rainy season approaches. They have called for urgent repairs to protect both staff and patients.

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Meanwhile, a major challenge that had affected laboratory services at the hospital has been addressed following the refurbishment of the facility's laboratory.

The USD118,332 refurbishment was supported by the U.S. government through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in partnership with Baylor Foundation Uganda, and was officially commissioned by U.S. CDC Country Director Dr. Mary Adetinuke Boyd.

The refurbished laboratory is expected to improve HIV and tuberculosis diagnosis, viral-load monitoring, early infant diagnosis, antenatal screening, HIV-syphilis testing and cervical cancer screening.

Baylor Foundation Uganda Executive Director Dr. Dithan Kiragga said strong laboratory systems are essential for quality healthcare delivery and that the investment would improve access to timely and reliable diagnostic services.

Patrick Ogwok, Director of Quality Assurance at the Ministry of Health, who attended the handover of the laboratory equipment, pledged to follow up on the hospital's electricity concerns to ensure the problem is addressed.

Hospital authorities have urged staff to make proper use of the newly upgraded laboratory while calling on the government to address the facility's electricity, staffing and infrastructure challenges.