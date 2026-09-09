Uganda: 17 Tororo Villages Struggle for Safe Water As Dry Spell Bites

The prolonged dry spell sweeping across the country has deepened the water crisis in several communities in Tororo District, leaving residents walking long distances in search of clean and safe water.

In Magola Sub-county, at least 17 villages are without reliable sources of safe water, with local authorities attributing the crisis to a combination of broken boreholes and inadequate water infrastructure.

Joseph Ongwen, the Magola Sub-county Chief, said three villages have broken-down boreholes, while 14 others have no boreholes at all.

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"Almost the entire sub-county has no borehole. In fact, 17 villages here have no functioning borehole; three villages have their boreholes broken down and 14 have no borehole."

The situation has forced residents to trek long distances to access water, while some have resorted to using unprotected water sources shared with animals, exposing communities to the risk of waterborne diseases.

The water shortage is being compounded by food insecurity caused by the prolonged dry spell. Crops have withered in the fields, leaving many households dependent on food purchased from local markets at a time when incomes are already strained.

Kenneth Oloka, the Sub-county Chairperson, said efforts to raise funds locally to repair the broken boreholes had been unsuccessful because many residents could barely afford food.

"We tried to task our water committees to collect some small monies from the locals, but they failed. Most of our people here do not have food; they just buy."

As the situation worsened, local leaders initially sought assistance from district authorities but said their appeals received little support. They later turned to religious leaders, who responded by mobilising assistance to provide water to some of the affected communities.

Bishop Girando Olukol said religious leaders have a responsibility to support communities during times of crisis, rather than limiting their role to activities within places of worship.

"As religious leaders, we should not only wait for people at church. We should always help people in bad situations like this because we need them alive."

However, the religious leaders acknowledged that their intervention is only a temporary relief measure and cannot meet the growing demand for water across the district.

Olukol appealed to well-wishers, development partners and other stakeholders to join efforts to restore broken boreholes and provide water to affected communities.

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"There are very many boreholes that have broken down throughout the district. We call upon well-wishers to join us in helping our people."

Local leaders are now calling on the government to prioritise the expansion and maintenance of safe water sources, particularly in underserved villages.

They say investing in reliable water infrastructure would not only reduce the burden on residents who walk long distances in search of water, but also minimise the risk of waterborne diseases and the strain such illnesses place on already stretched health services.