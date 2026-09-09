Nigeria: Katsina Proposes ₦828.6bn 2027 Budget, Says 2026 Capital Spending At 26.6%

The proposal, tagged "Building Your Future IV", sets aside ₦637.91 billion (76.98 per cent) for capital expenditure and ₦190.73 billion (23.02 per cent) for recurrent spending

Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda on Tuesday presented a proposed ₦828.64 billion budget for 2027, allocating nearly 77 per cent to capital projects.

The presentation came against the backdrop of disclosure that the state had spent 26.57 per cent of its 2026 capital provision as of 28 August.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The proposal, tagged "Building Your Future IV", sets aside ₦637.91 billion (76.98 per cent) for capital expenditure and ₦190.73 billion (23.02 per cent) for recurrent spending.

It is ₦69.23 billion, or 7.71 per cent, lower than the ₦897.87 billion approved for 2026.

Katsina's 2026 budget had allocated ₦726.30 billion (about 81 per cent) to capital expenditure and about 19 per cent to recurrent spending.

Mr Radda told the House of Assembly that the smaller 2027 figure followed a review of projected revenue and expenditure.

"We took a pragmatic, disciplined and realistic view of both revenue and expenditure," he said.

"We reviewed every available funding source to ensure fiscal balance, strengthen implementation and reduce the risk of shortfalls."

The budget is to be financed by ₦95.77 billion in independent revenue, ₦234.30 billion in capital receipts, ₦487.81 billion in other expected receipts and an opening balance of about ₦10.7 billion.

Capital spending at 26.57%

According to an official report on budget implementation, as of 28 August the state had spent ₦295.19 billion under the 2026 budget - 32.88 per cent overall.

Recurrent expenditure stood at ₦102.17 billion (about 59.6 per cent of the approved recurrent provision).

Capital expenditure reached ₦193.02 billion, or 26.57 per cent of the ₦726.30 billion capital allocation.

That is higher than the first-quarter figure of ₦55.08 billion (7.6 per cent).

The Q1 report attributed the low early spending to procurement processes and funding availability and projected an increase later.

Mr Radda said spending should rise in the remaining months of 2026 as ongoing projects reach completion.

"We expect this figure to close much higher in our third and fourth quarterly reports for 2026," he said.

In 2025 capital spending finished at ₦342.56 billion (64.1 per cent of the final capital budget), with ₦227.80 billion recorded in the fourth quarter.

Education, roads, agriculture get priority

Five sectors are allocated a combined ₦325.45 billion - 51.02 per cent of the proposed capital budget.

Basic and higher education receives ₦83.82 billion, followed by works and housing (₦71.60 billion), agriculture and livestock (₦65.88 billion), health (₦53.64 billion) and rural development (₦50.51 billion).

The remaining ₦312.47 billion (48.98 per cent) is for other sectors, including security and e-governance.

By broader classification the Social Sector is allocated ₦317.73 billion (38.34 per cent of the whole budget), the Economic Sector ₦303.17 billion (36.59 per cent), the Administrative Sector ₦198.55 billion and Law and Justice ₦9.19 billion.

Projects selected in 361 wards

Mr Radda said the 2027 proposal drew from consultations held across the state's 361 wards on 18 July.

He said residents identified and ranked development needs. Mr Radda said the highest-ranked project from each ward formed part of the 2027 budget framework.

"Our people named their needs, weighed them and ranked them," he said.

"The first priority project chosen by citizens in each ward now forms a clear, grassroots framework for the 2027 Fiscal Year."

Mr Radda said each ward would receive the project selected by its residents.

He said data from the exercise would also guide programmes in agriculture, micro, small and medium enterprises, water and sanitation, women empowerment, environment, climate change and security.

Radda lists continuing problems

Mr Radda identified insecurity, education, healthcare, water and sanitation as areas where problems remain.

He cited insecurity in frontline local government areas, shortages of teachers and learning materials, pressure on health services and inadequate access to potable water.

Malaria, child malnutrition, maternal health problems and water-borne diseases were among the health concerns he listed.

Mr Radda said boreholes remained the main water source for many residents and promised further investment in treated-water facilities and distribution networks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On security, Mr Radda said the state had spent more than ₦7.5 billion in 2026 - ₦1.34 billion on assets and their management and ₦6.16 billion on allowances and operations.

He said security operations had allowed farmers to return to some affected communities, although insecurity continued in frontline areas.

Assembly promises speedy passage

Speaker Nasir Daura said the House would give the appropriation bill speedy consideration.

He described the relationship between the executive and the eighth Assembly as cordial and said the Assembly had passed more than 50 bills and several motions.

Mr Radda praised the cooperation between the two arms of government and stressed the importance of legislative oversight for accountability and the management of public resources.

At the same sitting Mr Daura declared the Assembly's support for Mr Radda's re-election bid and for President Bola Tinubu and other All Progressives Congress candidates in the 2027 general elections.

He had made a similar declaration in February, saying all 34 members backed Messrs Tinubu and Radda.

The appropriation bill is now before the House for consideration.