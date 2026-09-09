South Africa: Advocates for Transformation Condemn Threats Against Madlanga Commissioner Khumalo

Advocate Sandile Khumalo has been repeatedly named in threatening messages sent from several cellphone numbers to senior advocates and their families.

Advocates for Transformation says the threats stem from an unrelated disciplinary matter, not from Khumalo's work on the Madlanga Commission.

Advocate Sandile Khumalo, a commissioner at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, has been caught in a frightening campaign of threats and intimidation, alongside Advocates for Transformation national chairperson Advocate Myron Dewrance SC. And the threats are getting worse.

Advocates for Transformation said on Tuesday that Khumalo, Dewrance and people close to Dewrance have received threatening messages from several cellphone numbers. Dewrance's family and friends have also been targeted.

According to Advocates for Transformation, the threats have nothing to do with Khumalo's work on the Madlanga Commission.

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The organisation says its preliminary enquiries point instead to disciplinary proceedings against a member of the Johannesburg Society of Advocates, who faced serious professional misconduct charges. At the time, Khumalo chaired the Johannesburg Society of Advocates' Professional Committee, and also served on its Bar Council after being nominated by Advocates for Transformation.

The organisation initially kept quiet about the messages, but decided to speak out after they became more aggressive and began to include direct threats of sexual violence. Some messages claim the senders know where their targets live, work and move. The messages repeatedly mention Khumalo and Dewrance, and name the organisation directly. Advocates for Transformation said it has preserved all available evidence.

Some messages tell Dewrance and his family to "blame Sandile" for what happened during the disciplinary process.

Advocates for Transformation stressed its enquiries are still at an early stage, and said it is not accusing the advocate involved in the disciplinary case, the Johannesburg Society of Advocates, or any other identified person of sending or organising the threats.

"It is a matter for further investigation," the organisation said.

The Johannesburg Society of Advocates has since said it stands in solidarity with Khumalo and Dewrance, and has called on authorities to investigate urgently.

Advocates for Transformation warned that the intimidation goes beyond the people currently being targeted, saying prosecutors, lawyers, investigators and others working in South Africa's justice system have also faced intimidation. It said threats against those responsible for administering justice attack the rule of law, and must be dealt with before they escalate further.

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The organisation said intimidation will not influence the work or decisions of its leaders and representatives. It promised to use every lawful avenue available to protect those affected, and to help ensure whoever is responsible is identified and held accountable. It said it will not release further details of the investigation, to protect those involved and avoid harming any ongoing probes.