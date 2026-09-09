South Africa Principals Association President Issues 5-Step Appeal to Ease Burnout Pressure

9 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Mandisa Makgakga

About 850 principals gathered in Limpopo to take stock of their challenges, with the president of the South African Principals Association calling on the government to reform systems to free up principals to do their job of leading schools.

South African Principals Association (Sapa) president Mashudu Ramulumo has called on education departments to take pressure off school leaders, saying principals are increasingly being forced to carry responsibilities that should be handled elsewhere in the education system.

Speaking to The Education Desk at Sapa's conference in Limpopo, Ramulumo said the association wanted provincial departments to build systems that allowed principals to focus on leading schools rather than constantly responding to administrative failures and crises.

A major concern is the repeated demand for information from schools. Principals were often required to submit the same information to different sections of education departments, creating unnecessary duplicate work.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

More than 850 principals gathered for the national conference, where school leaders discussed the challenges facing principals and how schools should prepare for a changing education environment in the world of artificial intelligence (AI).

Read more South Africa's schools are losing teachers faster than they can replace them July 20, 2026 Ramulumo said Sapa would appreciate the departments urgently moving towards a system in which school information is captured electronically and can be accessed by the relevant officials without schools having to repeatedly provide the same data.

He added that different...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.