Burundian Diplomat Resigns From AU Commission

Burundian diplomat Fred Ngoga has resigned from the African Union Commission after 17 years of service.

Ngoga, 47, announced his resignation in a post on X on Tuesday, September 8, without giving reasons for his decision. He served as an advisor in the AU Commission.

"I have decided to resign from the African Union Commission after 17 years of service," Ngoga said in the post that was later deleted.

"I used to believe that some of us have a rendez-vous with history. Shall we meet again!"

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He did not state his reason for the resignation.

Ngoga most recently served as Senior Adviser on International Partnerships in the AU Border Programme and Regional Security Mechanisms in the Office of the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

He previously headed the Conflict Prevention and Early Warning Division at the AU Commission, working on conflict prevention and peace and security matters across the continent.

ALSO READ: Burundian diplomat speaks out on anti-Tutsi discrimination

His AU career also included work with the African Union Mission in Somalia, where he was involved in areas including operational planning and counter-terrorism efforts.

Ngoga has in recent months become increasingly vocal on governance issues in his home country, Burundi.

He has particularly raised concerns about ethnic discrimination, including what he has described as continued discrimination against members of the Tutsi community.