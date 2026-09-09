Malawi: Pothole-Plagued Blantyre to Finally Get Major Road Revamp

Long-suffering drivers in Blantyre are finally set for relief after city bosses confirmed a massive road rehabilitation blitz will kick off at the end of this month -- following the signing of a crucial financing deal with the Road Fund Administration (RFA).

Blantyre City Council's Public Relations Officer Debora Luka revealed preparations are already at an advanced stage, with officials scrambling to fast-track the final approvals needed to get contractors and heavy machinery rolling.

"The project is officially scheduled to commence at the end of September 2026," Luka confirmed, though she cautioned the exact start date hinges on how quickly the paperwork clears.

Luka revealed the council and RFA are working hand-in-glove to slash red tape, insisting mobilisation of equipment could begin the moment final sign-off is granted.

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City chiefs have zeroed in on two notoriously congested corridors for the opening phase of works -- both selected after careful assessment of traffic chaos and daily disruption to residents.

First up is Kenyatta Drive, a vital artery through Blantyre Urban that Luka says will ease brutal congestion and improve access to schools, markets and health facilities once upgraded.

The second is the Makhetha to Makata Road via Nkolokoti -- a critical lifeline connecting semi-urban communities to the city centre and industrial zones.

The announcement comes as a huge relief to the city's battered minibus industry, with Minibus Owners Association of Malawi Secretary Coxley Kamange revealing crumbling roads have been savaging their business for years.

"Bad roads bring unnecessary congestion as drivers are forced to slow down or divert to avoid damaged sections, especially during peak hours. This leads to lost time and productivity for passengers and businesses," Kamange fumed.

Even more alarmingly, Kamange warned the city's crater-strewn roads are actively putting lives at risk -- with terrified drivers forced into dangerous last-second swerves to dodge potholes.

"Damaged roads are prone to accidents. In an effort to avoid hitting potholes, drivers often swerve suddenly or use the wrong lane, putting passengers, pedestrians, and other motorists at risk," he warned.

With works now just weeks away, weary Blantyre commuters will be hoping the long-promised fix finally puts an end to the daily pothole nightmare.