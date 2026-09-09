Malawi: Fdh Bank Premiership Takes Four-Week Break

9 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi's FDH Bank Premiership is set for a dramatic FOUR-WEEK shutdown, with league bosses confirming the top flight will grind to a halt to give teams breathing space and clear the decks for international commitments.

The Super League of Malawi (Sulom) dropped the bombshell announcement, revealing the eagerly-anticipated second round won't kick off until October 10 -- leaving clubs and fans facing a lengthy wait for the action to resume.

MOST CLUBS FACE FIVE-WEEK WAIT -- BUT TWO GIANTS STILL HAVE UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Sulom general secretary Williams Banda revealed that while the majority of the league will enjoy -- or endure -- at least a FIVE-week break, reigning champions Mighty Wanderers and rivals Blue Eagles still have unfinished business to settle first.

The two heavyweights are set to lock horns in a mouth-watering delayed first-round clash on September 19 -- a fixture originally postponed amid the schedule chaos.

14 CLUBS ALREADY DONE AND DUSTED FOR ROUND ONE

The remaining 14 teams in the division have already wrapped up their first-round fixtures, completing their matches over the weekend -- meaning it's now simply a nervous waiting game before the title race resumes in full next month.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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