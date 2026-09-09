Malawi Teenager Scores 13 Points in Msce After Battling Paralysis

9 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A 15-year-old student in Malawi has scored 13 points in her Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations, after sitting the exams in a wheelchair following a series of serious health complications.

Angel Msyalie, a student at Kings Foundation Schools, Rose Academy, began experiencing health problems at the age of three, according to her school.

Despite ongoing medical challenges, she consistently ranked among the top students in her class.

In October last year, while in Form 4, Angel collapsed and became paralysed. After treatment, she returned to school in a wheelchair and later relearned to walk using a walker.

Weeks before her MSCE examinations, she collapsed again and stopped breathing. She was taken to hospital and survived, but missed several weeks of lessons as a result.

She went on to sit her examinations in a wheelchair, scoring 13 points, which placed her among the top three students at her school.

Kings Foundation Schools awarded Angel MK1 million in recognition of her performance.

The school recorded an overall pass rate of 92 percent in this year's MSCE results, with four students scoring 12 points and 251 students achieving between 12 and 29 points.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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