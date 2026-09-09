Zimbabwe Cricket Appoints Mark Coles As Lady Chevrons Coach

ZIMBABWE Cricket has appointed New Zealand coach Mark Coles as the new head coach of the Zimbabwe Senior Women's National Cricket Team.

Coles' appointment was confirmed by Zimbabwe Cricket ahead of the team's five-match T20 International series against South Africa.

The experienced coach joins Zimbabwe with an extensive background in women's cricket, having previously coached Scotland Women and Pakistan Women.

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He will be supported by Rangarirai Manyande as Assistant Coach (Batting), Trevor Phiri as Fielding Coach, Faith Dube as Strength and Conditioning Coach, Farai Mabasa as Physiotherapist, Keith Kulinga as Analyst and Mary-Anne Musonda as Team Manager.

Commenting on the appointments, Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said the Board settled on Coles because it believes he fits its vision for the growth of cricket in the country.

"Women's cricket is entering an exciting new chapter in Zimbabwe following our admission into the ICC Women's Championship, and it is vital that we have the right people in place to guide that journey.

"Mark Coles brings extensive international coaching and high-performance experience, as well as a strong understanding of the demands of the women's game," he said.

Coles takes charge at a landmark stage in the development of Zimbabwe women's cricket, with the national side having made its historic debut in the ICC Women's Championship earlier this year under an interim coaching structure.

Zimbabwe Women launched their Championship campaign with away tours of New Zealand and Pakistan and will continue their four-year programme with tours of India and Bangladesh.

They will also host South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Ireland as part of the competition.