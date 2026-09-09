Angola: Literacy As a Cross-Cutting Policy

Luanda — Literacy should be regarded as a cross-cutting policy with an impact on health, social inclusion, gender equality and economic development, according to the Director of Angola's Youth and Adult Education (EJA) system, Evaristo Pedro.

In a recent interview with ANGOP on the occasion of International Literacy Day, marked on 8 September, the director argued that literacy should be understood as an investment in human capital and national development.

According to the director, literacy also contributes to improving employability opportunities, supporting entrepreneurship, increasing productivity and strengthening citizenship.

In 2025, he said, more than half a million Angolan citizens embraced the opportunity offered by the EJA system to resume or continue their educational journey.

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Of the 502,705 learners enrolled in the 2025/2026 academic year, more than half were women, totalling 258,540 participants, distributed between Adult Primary Education and the first cycle of Adult Secondary Education, he said.

Every citizen who learns to read and write represents an individual achievement, but also a gain for the family, the community and the country, he added.

The full interview:

Angola Press Agency (ANGOP) - What is the importance of literacy for people's lives and for Angola's development?

Evaristo Pedro (EP) - Literacy is much more than learning to read and write. It is a fundamental condition for the exercise of citizenship, personal autonomy, access to information, improved employment opportunities and more active participation in economic and social life.

A literate person is better able to understand their rights and duties, support their children's education, use public services, interpret information, manage resources more effectively and participate in decisions affecting their community.

For Angola, literacy should therefore be understood as an investment in human capital and national development. Every citizen who learns to read and write represents an individual achievement, but also a benefit for the family, the community and the country.

ANGOP - What is the main objective of literacy today? Should it be understood only as learning to read and write, or should it include other skills?

EP - The fundamental objective remains to ensure that all people have the ability to read, write, understand and use information functionally in their daily lives.

However, 21st-century literacy cannot be limited to the mechanical learning of reading and writing. We must move towards a lifelong literacy perspective that includes mathematical, digital, financial, social, professional and citizenship skills.

Today, literacy also means preparing people to understand and interact with a changing society. In this sense, Youth and Adult Education should provide not only a second chance to learn, but a genuine opportunity to transform people's lives.

ANGOP - How many people have been literate in Angola so far? What assessment does the Ministry of Education make of the results achieved over the 50 years of the National Literacy Campaign?

EP - The 2024 Population and Housing Census (RGPH) recorded 15,828,842 people aged 15 and above who can read and write, corresponding to a literacy rate of 72.6%. This is the most comprehensive official indicator of the literacy situation in the country.

However, it would be incorrect to state that all 15,828,842 people became literate through Ministry of Education programmes, because the census indicator measures the literacy status of the population regardless of how or when literacy skills were acquired.

Over the 50 years of the National Literacy Campaign, Angola has achieved significant progress. The literacy rate increased from 65.6% in 2014 to 72.6% in 2024, representing an increase of seven percentage points over a decade.

Our assessment is therefore one of recognising progress, but also of responsibility. We have reasons to celebrate, but we still have a major mission ahead of us.

ANGOP - How many people in Angola still cannot read and write?

EP - According to the final results of the 2024 RGPH, there are 21,804,863 people aged 15 and above. Of these, 15,828,842 can read and write.

This means that approximately 5,976,021 people aged 15 and above cannot read and write, equivalent to around 27.4% of this population.

At the same time, it is important to recognise that Angola has improved its position, with the literacy rate rising from 65.6% in 2014 to 72.6% in 2024.

The challenge now is to accelerate this progress and, above all, reduce inequalities.

There is a significant gap between men and women, with literacy rates of 79.6% and 66.0%, respectively. There is also a sharp disparity between urban areas, at 86.1%, and rural areas, at just 43.5%.

These figures clearly show where some of our greatest priorities should lie: women, rural areas and populations with less access to educational opportunities.

ANGOP - Which provinces and population groups are most affected by illiteracy?

EP - The 2024 Population and Housing Census (RGPH) data reveal significant differences between the provinces.

The highest literacy rates are found in Luanda, Icolo e Bengo and Zaire, while the lowest rates are recorded in Moxico Leste, Cuando and Bié.

We also have an important gender issue. The national literacy rate is 79.6% among men and 66% among women.

The territorial dimension is equally concerning. While the literacy rate in urban areas reaches 86.1%, it is only 43.5% in rural areas.

Therefore, we cannot adopt a uniform policy for different realities. The expansion of literacy programmes must take into account the characteristics of each province, municipality and community, with greater concentration of resources where the indicators are lowest.

ANGOP - How many schools and literacy and Adult Education centres currently exist in the country?

EP - For the 2026-2027 school year, the Education and Teaching System is expected to operate with more than 12,000 schools across the country, covering all levels of education.

It is important to clarify, however, that the number of schools in the general education system does not automatically correspond to the number of centres or spaces specifically dedicated to literacy and Adult Education.

Adult Education has its own organisational structure, comprising schools, centres, classrooms and other community spaces where educational activities are carried out. The priority is to make better use of and expand this network in order to bring educational provision closer to the populations that need it most.

ANGOP - How many people are currently covered by Literacy and Adult Education programmes?

EP - In the 2025-2026 school year, Adult Education registered 502,705 participants, of whom 258,540 were women.

Of this total, 338,154 participants were enrolled in Adult Primary Education and 164,551 in the first cycle of Adult Secondary Education.

The provision was organised into 13,573 classes, involving thousands of teachers and facilitators.

These figures demonstrate the scale that Adult Education has already achieved within the national education system and reinforce the need to continue investing in the expansion, quality and monitoring of the programmes.

ANGOP - What does the Ministry of Education intend to do to encourage people who still cannot read or write to enrol in literacy programmes?

EP - We need to take literacy to the people rather than simply waiting for people to seek out the centres.

The strategy involves strengthening community mobilisation, identifying populations that remain outside the system, bringing learning spaces closer to communities and establishing partnerships with churches and religious denominations, civil society organisations, local authorities, companies and other institutions.

We also need to challenge the idea that literacy is only for those who did not have the opportunity to study as children.

We must show that it is never too late to learn and that Adult Education can open up new opportunities for employment, vocational training, entrepreneurship and social participation.

Another fundamental aspect will be making programmes more flexible and better suited to adults' circumstances, taking into account their working hours, family responsibilities and economic conditions.

ANGOP - What are the main challenges Angola faces in improving literacy?

EP - We face several challenges. The first is to reduce territorial inequalities, particularly between urban and rural areas.

The second is to reduce gender inequality, given that women have a significantly lower literacy rate than men.

We also face challenges related to the quality of learning, the initial and continuous training of literacy educators and teachers, the availability of teaching materials, participant retention in programmes and the need to improve the monitoring of results.

Another challenge is responding to the new demands of digital literacy. It is not enough to teach someone to read a printed text if they lack the basic skills needed to use a telephone, read a digital message, navigate a learning platform or access information available on the Internet.

And there is an even greater challenge: ensuring that people who become literate continue learning. Literacy should be the gateway to a lifelong learning journey.

ANGOP - What benefits does literacy bring to individuals, families and society?

EP - The benefits are wide-ranging. For individuals, it increases autonomy, confidence and the ability to communicate, seek information and make decisions.

For families, it improves parents' ability to support their children's education and deal with matters related to health, finances, documentation and public services.

For society, a more literate population participates more actively in economic, social and political life.

Literacy also helps improve employment opportunities, support entrepreneurship, increase productivity and strengthen citizenship.

That is why literacy should be seen as a cross-cutting policy. It has an impact on education, employment, health, social inclusion, gender equality and economic development.

ANGOP - What should the Government do to reduce the illiteracy rate in the country?

EP - The Government must continue to ensure public policies, funding, educator training, teaching materials, learning spaces and monitoring and evaluation mechanisms.

But the Government alone will not be able to solve the problem. Families should encourage their members to learn. Communities can identify people who cannot read or write and help connect them with the programmes. Churches and religious denominations have a strong presence in communities and can be important partners in mobilisation.

Companies can support literacy programmes for their workers and for the communities where they operate.

Civil society organisations can help reach specific groups and develop adapted methodologies.

We need to revive the spirit of collective mobilisation that marked the 1976 National Literacy Campaign, while adapting it to the needs and tools of the 21st century.

ANGOP - How important are partnerships in advancing Adult Education in Angola, and what have been the results of cooperation with UNESCO, UNICEF and the World Bank, particularly through PAT II?

EP - Partnerships are fundamental because they enable the State to expand its capacity, mobilise specialised expertise, financial resources and international experience.

I would particularly highlight cooperation with the World Bank through the Girls' Empowerment and Learning for All Project - PAT II, especially Subcomponent 1.2, which is dedicated to Second-Chance Education.

The results are very significant. By 30 June 2025, 695,905 participants had attended Modules 1, 2 and 3 and the first cycle of Adult Education, approaching the 700,000-participant mark.

This result demonstrates the importance of second-chance education for young people and adults who, for various reasons, were excluded from or interrupted their educational journey.

This is a partnership that should be valued not only for the numbers achieved, but also for the impact it has on the lives of hundreds of thousands of citizens.

At the same time, we value cooperation with UNESCO, UNICEF and other social and development partners that contribute to strengthening literacy and Adult Education in Angola.

ANGOP - What are the prospects for literacy in Angola in the coming years?

EP - The outlook is to accelerate the reduction of illiteracy and improve the quality of Adult Education.

The country needs to move from an approach focused solely on expanding access to one that combines access, effective learning, retention, completion and continuity of studies.

We want Adult Education to be more inclusive, more flexible, closer to communities and more closely connected to the needs of the labour market and local development.

We also need to improve information, monitoring and evaluation systems so that we know not only how many people enrol in the programmes, but also how many complete them, what they actually learn and how that learning transforms their lives.

The coming years should be marked by greater investment in quality and, above all, in the people who make literacy possible - educators, literacy instructors, trainers and supervisors.

ANGOP - How can technology help accelerate literacy in Angola?

EP - Technology can help overcome some of the geographical barriers we still face.

We can use digital platforms, mobile applications, audio and video content, offline educational materials and other resources to support learning both inside and outside the classroom.

Technology can also facilitate the training of literacy instructors, the provision of teaching materials and the monitoring of programmes.

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Artificial Intelligence opens up new possibilities, provided it is used responsibly. It can support the creation of adapted content, differentiated exercises, reading resources and tools to assist educators.

But we must be careful not to create a new form of inequality. Technology will only be truly inclusive if we take into account access to electricity, the Internet, equipment and digital skills.

Therefore, our vision is not to replace the educator with technology. It is to put technology at the service of educators and learners.

ANGOP - In 2026, Angola marks 50 years since the National Literacy Campaign, while UNESCO celebrates the 60th anniversary of International Literacy Day. What is the significance of this historical coincidence?

EP - It has extraordinary significance. In 2026, we celebrate the 60th anniversary of International Literacy Day, proclaimed by UNESCO in 1966, while simultaneously marking 50 years since Angola's National Literacy Campaign.

These are two dates that allow us to link the international dimension with our own history. The National Literacy Campaign launched in 1976 was a major national mobilisation effort. Fifty years later, we have a responsibility to preserve that memory, recognise those who took part in the process and, at the same time, prepare literacy for the challenges of the future.

That is why 2026 should not merely be a year of celebration. It should be a year of assessment, reflection and renewed commitments.

ANGOP - UNESCO has chosen "Literacy for People, Planet and Prosperity" as the theme for 2026. How does this theme relate to Angola's priorities?

EP - The theme is deeply aligned with what we want for Adult Education in Angola.

Literacy for people, because we place citizens at the centre and seek to ensure dignity, inclusion, autonomy and participation.

Literacy for the planet, because a better-informed population is better equipped to understand environmental challenges and adopt more sustainable practices.

And literacy for prosperity, because knowledge and skills are essential to improving employability, productivity, entrepreneurship and economic development.

UNESCO considers 2026 an opportunity to assess progress, understand persistent and emerging challenges and define new literacy agendas in a rapidly changing world.

For Angola, this vision must translate into concrete policies and measurable results.

ANGOP - This year, Angola is also adopting the theme "50 Years of Literacy, Education and Transformation in Angola". What message would you like to leave for literacy instructors, educators and all citizens who have not yet had the opportunity to learn to read and write?

EP - To our literacy instructors, teachers, trainers and supervisors, I would like to express my recognition.

You are an essential part of this history. Fifty years ago, other educators took on the mission of teaching people to read and write in a country that had just gained Independence. Today, it is our responsibility to continue that mission with new tools, new methodologies and a broader vision of education.

To citizens who still cannot read and write, I want to say: it is never too late to learn. Adult Education exists to create opportunities and open new pathways.

And to Angolan society, I make an appeal: literacy is not merely a task for the Ministry of Education. It is a national cause.

In 2026, as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of International Literacy Day and 50 years since the National Literacy Campaign, we must turn celebration into commitment. AB/VIC/IZ/DOJ