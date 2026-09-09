Angola Calls for Sustainable Graduation of Least Developed Countries

Luanda — Minister of Planning Victor Hugo Guilherme on Tuesday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, called for the effective structural transformation of economies to ensure the sustainable graduation of countries from the category of Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

The position was presented on the first day of the African Regional Ministerial Meeting for the Midterm Review of the Doha Programme of Action for LDCs 2022-2031, according to a statement sent today to ANGOP.

During his address, the minister highlighted the potential of the Lobito Corridor as an example of an approach that goes beyond transport infrastructure and can drive value chains, industrialisation, regional integration and opportunities for local populations.

The minister outlined Angola's experience in implementing the Doha Programme of Action in alignment with the National Development Plan 2023-2027 and the Angola 2050 Long-Term Strategy.

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As examples, he highlighted national initiatives aimed at economic diversification, strengthening productive capacities, infrastructure development, human capital enhancement and regional integration.

At the event, which concludes on Wednesday, the Angolan delegation is led by Minister of Planning Victor Hugo Guilherme and includes Angola's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, among other officials.

The meeting is co-organised by the United Nations Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (UN-OHRLLS) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), in collaboration with the Government of Ethiopia. AMC/QCB/DOJ