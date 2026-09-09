Botswana Guarantees Favourable Environment for Investor Protection

Luanda — Botswana's Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship, Tiroyaone Ntsima, on Tuesday in Luanda reaffirmed his country's commitment to protecting investors and creating a business environment conducive to securing mutual benefits.

Speaking at the first Angola-Botswana Business Forum, the minister highlighted the role of investors in strengthening the economy and stated that his country offers opportunities across several sectors of activity.

In the agricultural sector, Tiroyaone Ntsima explained that Botswana aims to increase the sector's contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from its current level of less than 2% to around 6%.

Among the investment opportunities identified in agriculture and livestock farming, he highlighted meat, fruit and vegetable production, as well as the processing of these products, in addition to opportunities in the fisheries sector.

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According to the minister, Botswana currently produces only 400 of the 5,000 tonnes of fish consumed annually in the country, a situation that represents an opportunity for both domestic and foreign investment.

He expressed confidence in the ability of Angolan and Tswana investors to establish medium and long-term partnerships, particularly in the productive sector.

He added that Botswana is also open to investment in modern fruit and vegetable production, as well as in the production and processing of cannabis for medicinal and industrial purposes under the existing institutional framework.

Manufacturing industry

In the manufacturing sector, which currently contributes just over 5% to Botswana's GDP, Tiroyaone Ntsima identified investment opportunities in agro-processing, automotive components and the pharmaceutical industry.

The minister also reiterated the need to strengthen business cooperation between Angola and Botswana with a view to creating partnerships that contribute to economic diversification and job creation. FMA/QCB/DOJ