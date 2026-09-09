Uganda Launches Shs37m Climate Innovation Challenge for Young Innovators

Uganda has launched a national climate innovation challenge offering Shs37 million in prizes and opportunities for young innovators to develop and scale solutions to the country's climate and environmental challenges.

The Uganda Climate Innovation Challenge (UCIC) 2026 was launched at the 3rd Annual Africa Climate Finance Conference at the Kampala Marriott Hotel, bringing youth-led climate innovation into discussions on climate finance, investment and sustainable development.

The challenge targets young innovators, entrepreneurs, start-ups, researchers, creatives and other solution developers from across Uganda.

It is seeking innovations in circular economy, e-mobility, circular regenerative agriculture, clean energy innovation, and climate art and storytelling.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The organisers say the initiative is intended to go beyond identifying innovative ideas. It seeks to connect promising innovators to finance, mentorship, incubation, markets, investors and strategic partners to help them move from early-stage ideas and prototypes to real-world impact.

Isaac Ndyamuhaki, National Director of the Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO) Uganda, said young innovators require a wider support system if their solutions are to reach scale.

"Innovation alone is not enough. Young people need finance, markets, mentorship and partnerships to take their solutions to scale," he said.

The challenge comes as young Ugandans increasingly develop solutions to problems affecting communities and ecosystems, including waste management, energy access, transport and climate-resilient agriculture.

Under the circular economy category, innovators can develop solutions that promote reuse and recycling or convert waste into useful products.

The e-mobility category focuses on innovations that can contribute to cleaner transportation, while circular regenerative agriculture seeks solutions that can strengthen agricultural resilience, improve soil health and promote efficient use of resources.

Clean energy innovation is also among the priority areas, reflecting the need for solutions that can expand access to reliable and sustainable energy.

UCIC has also included climate art and storytelling, recognising the role of creative approaches in communicating climate risks and encouraging communities to adopt more sustainable practices.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Innovation Uganda Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The organisers say the broad approach reflects an understanding that climate innovation is not limited to technology. It can also include new business models, community knowledge and creative approaches to environmental challenges.

The Shs37 million prize pool is expected to provide an initial boost to successful innovators, while the wider programme will seek to strengthen their visibility and connections within Uganda's climate innovation ecosystem.

For young entrepreneurs, access to finance remains one of the major barriers to turning promising ideas into sustainable businesses. The challenge therefore provides innovators with an opportunity to showcase their solutions while gaining exposure to potential investors, mentors and markets.

The organisers are encouraging young people with solutions emerging from communities, universities, businesses and creative spaces across the country to participate.

The launch seeks to position young Ugandans not merely as people who will experience the future impacts of climate change, but as innovators, entrepreneurs and solution providers capable of shaping Uganda's climate response today.

As applications open, UCIC 2026 is seeking ideas that can move beyond prototypes and contribute to a more resilient, sustainable and low-carbon Uganda.