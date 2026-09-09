Uganda: Two Held Over Beheading of Man in Mbarara

Police in Mbarara District have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder and beheading of 29-year-old Richard Arinaitwe, a resident of Bwizibwera Lower Cell in Rwanyamahembe Town Council.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fatal incident may have stemmed from a disagreement over a business deal involving the deceased and the two suspects.

According to Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Region Police spokesperson, the three men were reportedly close friends who had been involved in joint dealings. A disagreement reportedly erupted on August 7, 2026, before escalating into a violent confrontation that left Arinaitwe dead.

Kasasira said police were alerted after the victim's severed head was discovered at the doorway of a resident along Sibyangu Street in Bwizibwera.

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"According to preliminary investigations so far in the murder case in Bwizibwera, where police was able to recover the head of a person, we were able to track down the remaining parts of the body, which were also in Bwizibwera town, in a room where the deceased was staying and where the suspects could have murdered him from," Kasasira said.

He said police subsequently identified the deceased with the help of his mother.

Kasasira added that the suspects allegedly carried the victim's head from the room and dumped it at the doorway of Innocent Gumisiriza along Sibyangu Street.

"They took the head and dumped it at the doorway of one Innocent Gumisiriza along Sibyangu Street in Bwizibwera, Mbarara District. Innocent reported the matter to police," he said.

Police launched an operation following the discovery and arrested the two suspects, who are now assisting detectives in establishing what exactly transpired between the three men.

"But we have two suspects in our custody who happen to be accomplices of the deceased, as we speak, and these two will help us in our investigations as we go on. According to the allegations that we have got on the ground, the three have been close friends and have been in dealings that are not yet identified," Kasasira said.

Detectives are investigating the nature of the alleged business dealings and attempting to reconstruct the events leading to the killing.

Kasasira also expressed concern over what he described as an increase in violent crime across the Rwizi region, saying many homicide cases are linked to domestic disputes, property conflicts and disagreements arising from business dealings.

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"A big number of the homicide cases here have been as a result of domestic violence and issues related to property sharing or ownership of property, and of course dealings between people that lead to misunderstandings and later violent acts like this one that happened," he said.

He also identified alcohol and drug abuse as factors that can aggravate conflicts and contribute to violent behaviour.

"You cannot overlook drug abuse or alcohol. But, of course, most of the times, even with drug abuse and alcohol..." Kasasira said, without directly linking substance abuse to the circumstances of the Mbarara killing.

Police have urged members of the public to seek the intervention of local leaders, police or courts when faced with commercial, property or family disputes rather than resorting to violence.

The two suspects remain in police custody as investigations continue. Police said the case file will be submitted for legal action once investigations are complete.