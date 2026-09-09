Malawi: World Bank Appoints Muwonge As Malawi Country Manager

The World Bank Group has appointed Ugandan economist Abdu Muwonge as its new Country Manager for Malawi.

He takes up office this month, leading a portfolio of 23 lending operations valued at about US$3 billion.

Based in Lilongwe, Muwonge will also oversee the operations of the International Finance Corporation and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency in Malawi.

He succeeds the outgoing Country Manager.

In a statement, the World Bank said Muwonge's mandate would focus on supporting inclusive economic growth and the creation of more and better jobs, as Malawi's working-age population continues to expand.

Muwonge has two decades of experience with the World Bank, having joined in 2006. He has worked on development programmes across Africa, South Asia, and Europe and Central Asia.

Before his appointment to Malawi, he served as World Bank Group Country Manager in Sierra Leone.

Muwonge holds a PhD and a master's degree in economics, specialising in public finance, from Georgia State University in the United States.