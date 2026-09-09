Malawi: World Bank Appoints Muwonge As Malawi Country Manager

9 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa,

The World Bank Group has appointed Ugandan economist Abdu Muwonge as its new Country Manager for Malawi.

He takes up office this month, leading a portfolio of 23 lending operations valued at about US$3 billion.

Based in Lilongwe, Muwonge will also oversee the operations of the International Finance Corporation and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency in Malawi.

He succeeds the outgoing Country Manager.

In a statement, the World Bank said Muwonge's mandate would focus on supporting inclusive economic growth and the creation of more and better jobs, as Malawi's working-age population continues to expand.

Muwonge has two decades of experience with the World Bank, having joined in 2006. He has worked on development programmes across Africa, South Asia, and Europe and Central Asia.

Before his appointment to Malawi, he served as World Bank Group Country Manager in Sierra Leone.

Muwonge holds a PhD and a master's degree in economics, specialising in public finance, from Georgia State University in the United States.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.