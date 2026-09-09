Nigeria: 422 Nigerians Processed On Day 2 of UK Passport Exercise

ABUJA — A total of 422 applicants were successfully processed and enrolled on the second day of the Special Passport Intervention Exercise in the United Kingdom.

The exercise, being conducted at passport centres in London and Manchester, continued smoothly on Tuesday, with officials attending to applicants as scheduled.

The authorities said passports produced for applicants processed on the first day had already been dispatched, adding that beneficiaries should expect delivery on or before Thursday, September 10, 2026.

The intervention exercise continues today at the designated centres.

Applicants have been advised to cooperate with officials and follow the procedures guiding the exercise to ensure smooth processing.