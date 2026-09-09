Kenya: Life Begins At 60 for Christie As Curtains Come Down for National 7s Circuit in Nairobi

NAIROBI — This year's Christie 7s has been billed as a special occasion and a one-of-a-kind event during which the competition will be celebrating its 60th birthday.

Speaking during its launch on Tuesday, Kenya Harlequin chair Victor Sudi revealed the three-day competition will be a Diamond Jubilee celebration as various top clubs from across the country battle for top honours.

"This Diamond Jubilee celebrates 60 years of passion, tradition, and community. We welcome the entire rugby family back to the RFUEA Grounds for a historic homecoming," Sudi said.

The oldest rugby 7s competition in Kenya, the first edition of the Christies was held in 1964 following discussions that started three years earlier on the need to establish a local competition.

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Fast forward to 2026 and the competition - named after Quins chair Alexander 'Sandy' Christie - has established a name as the most anticipated in Kenya, and a core pillar of the annual National Sevens Circuit (NSC).

Speaking at the same time, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chair Harriet Okach praised organisers for their consistency in staging a successful competition through the years.

"Reaching 60 editions is a monumental milestone for Kenyan rugby. Christie 7s remains a vital pipeline for national talent and a benchmark for the sport across the region," Okach said.

At the same time, tournament director Nekesa Were said the success of the competition is attributable to the concerted efforts by all stakeholders in the game - and not just the hosts, Quins.

"Sixty years of rugby, sixty years of community. Christie may carry the Harlequin name, but its history belongs to everyone--every team, fan, and partner who has supported us over six decades," Were said.

Stakes for this weekend's competition couldn't be any higher considering it is the ultimate leg of the 2026 NSC.

KCB Rugby sit in the driving seat - and in a vantage position of successfully defending their crown - courtesy of 98 points at the apex of the standings.

Kabras Sugar are second with 92 points as Menengai Oilers trail further behind in third, with 75 points.