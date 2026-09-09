Ghana: Invest in Youth for West Africa's Peace - Veep

9 September 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has called for greater investment in young people, saying access to education, skills and decent jobs was critical to peace and stability in West Africa.

She said young people must be given a credible future to help address growing challenges, including insecurity, extremism, irregular migration, disinformation, economic pressures and climate change. Read More

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