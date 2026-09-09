Mozambique: Forquilha to Testify At Mondlane's Trial

Maputo — Albino Forquilha, leader of PODEMOS (Optimistic Party for the Development of Mozambique) - which is now the country's largest opposition party with 43 seats in parliament - has revealed that he will appear in court to testify in the trial of former presidential candidate, Venancio Mondlane.

Mondlane, leader of the National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola), is accused of five criminal charges related to post-election mass demonstrations. The mass demonstration, called by Mondlane to protest against the fraudulent results of the general elections held in October 2024, started peacefully but then degenerated into rioting.

Mondlane is accused of having committed the following crimes: public apology for a crime, incitement to collective disobedience, public instigation to crime, instigation and incitement to terrorism. Recently, the Council of State, the advising body to the Mozambican President, decided to lift Mondlane's immunity in order to allow him to stand trial.

During the presidential election, Mondlane and Podemos had a coalition agreement, which was the basis for the support from Podemos for Mondlane's presidential campaign. But then the parties turned their backs on each other following ideological contradictions.

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Speaking on the sidelines of a training session for Podemos deputies at the country's parliament, Forquilha told reporters on Tuesday that he will appear at the court "to day when I saw".

"I will be there as a witness to say what I saw and what I did not see. Whether that will be supported or not, I don't know. But I will be present at that trial; I was also notified. There are many Mozambicans in prison answering for the demonstrations. Therefore, Mondlane, if he has also been called at this point, will also respond as everyone responds, and there it will be proved whether or not he is innocent", he said.

Mozambique's Supreme Court has summoned Mondlane for a trial scheduled for next October. This is the most highly anticipated moment in the country, given that Mondlane is effectively the leading opposition figure, as a result of his political prominence and the crowds that attend his rallies across the nation.