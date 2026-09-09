Somalia: Somali Businessman Killed in Suspected Clan Revenge Attack in Gaalkayo

Gaalkayo, Somalia — Somali businessman Ahmed Yusuf Haamey was shot dead in the central city of Gaalkayo, reportedly in a suspected clan revenge attack as he was on his way to a mosque for evening prayers, according to local sources.

Haamey was a well-known figure in Gaalkayo and was described by people who knew him as a religious and peace-loving man who was actively involved in helping poor and vulnerable members of the community.

His killing comes amid a history of violence in Gaalkayo linked to clan disputes and revenge attacks, in which several prominent community figures and elders have previously been killed.

Security forces in Puntland have launched an investigation into the killing, with several people reportedly detained on suspicion of having information about, or being involved in, the attack.

The killing has sparked widespread concern and grief in Gaalkayo, with relatives, community elders and residents calling on authorities to swiftly identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

Haamey's death has been widely mourned in the city, where he was regarded as a respected member of the community.