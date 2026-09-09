Somalia: Somali Businessman Killed in Suspected Clan Revenge Attack in Gaalkayo

9 September 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Gaalkayo, Somalia — Somali businessman Ahmed Yusuf Haamey was shot dead in the central city of Gaalkayo, reportedly in a suspected clan revenge attack as he was on his way to a mosque for evening prayers, according to local sources.

Haamey was a well-known figure in Gaalkayo and was described by people who knew him as a religious and peace-loving man who was actively involved in helping poor and vulnerable members of the community.

His killing comes amid a history of violence in Gaalkayo linked to clan disputes and revenge attacks, in which several prominent community figures and elders have previously been killed.

Security forces in Puntland have launched an investigation into the killing, with several people reportedly detained on suspicion of having information about, or being involved in, the attack.

The killing has sparked widespread concern and grief in Gaalkayo, with relatives, community elders and residents calling on authorities to swiftly identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

Haamey's death has been widely mourned in the city, where he was regarded as a respected member of the community.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.