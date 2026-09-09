Ethiopia Expands Domestic Drone Production As Conflicts Persist Across Regions

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia has expanded its domestic production of military and civilian drones, with two factories reportedly manufacturing unmanned aerial vehicles as the federal government increasingly relies on drones in its operations against armed groups in several regions, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Discover moreLocal NewsPricesMaritime shipping news Analysts cited by AFP estimate that Ethiopia may now possess a fleet numbering in the thousands. The country's growing drone capability follows the prominent use of Turkish-made drones by federal forces during the 2020-2022 war in Tigray, when air power played a significant role in pushing Tigrayan forces back after they had advanced to within about 200 kilometres of Addis Abeba.

The Ethiopian federal army is currently the only military force in the country reported to operate armed drones. Their use has expanded beyond Tigray to include operations against armed groups in Amhara and Oromia regions.

Ethiopia's efforts to develop domestic production became more visible in March 2025, when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated the SkyWin Aeronautics Industries factory in Addis Abeba. The state-owned Ethiopian News Agency reported at the time that the facility would manufacture unmanned aerial vehicles for civilian and military purposes, describing them as products designed and built by Ethiopian professionals.

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Discover moreBreaking news alertsEthiopian political analysisNews analysis reports Abiy said the objective was not to fuel conflict but to prevent it through deterrence. However, details of the country's production capacity and the origin of key technologies and components remain unclear. AFP reported that foreign media had not been granted access to the SkyWin facility.

Ethiopian politics analysis Pieter Wezeman, a researcher at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, told AFP that observing drones displayed at a factory provided limited information about the country's actual production capabilities. He said a substantial proportion of the technology or components was likely imported.

Ethiopia has acquired a range of foreign-made drones, including Turkey's Akinci and Bayraktar TB2, China's Wing Loong and Iran's Mohajer-6, according to AFP. Jeremy Binnie of Janes said the SW01 drone displayed during the SkyWin inauguration closely resembled a commercially available Chinese model.

Discover moreAmnesty International reportsnewsAfricans & DiasporaWar & ConflictpoliticsEthiopian politics analysisEthiopian election 2026Geographic ReferencepoliticalMagazines Binnie said large-scale production of such systems could potentially improve the military's ability to conduct surveillance and coordinate artillery operations, while some models could also be adapted to carry small explosive payloads.

A second facility, Aeroabay, was reportedly opened in late 2025. Wim Zwijnenburg, a drone specialist with conflict-resolution organisation PAX, told AFP that the facility was producing thousands of small weaponised first-person-view (FPV) drones, with individual units reportedly costing between $5,000 and $10,000.

Geographic Reference FPV drones allow operators to observe terrain remotely and can be equipped to carry explosive payloads. Some systems use fibre-optic cables for communication, making them less vulnerable to electronic jamming.

Drone strikes intensify amid regional conflicts

The expansion of Ethiopia's drone capability comes as federal forces continue to confront armed insurgencies in several parts of the country.

According to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED), federal forces have conducted 102 drone strikes in Amhara since the Fano insurgency began in April 2023. Drones have also been used in operations against armed groups in Oromia.

Magnus Taylor of the International Crisis Group told AFP that drones had been blamed for civilian deaths on several occasions.

In Tigray, at least 14 drone strikes have reportedly been recorded this year, including seven in August, according to AFP, amid renewed concerns over the possibility of a return to large-scale conflict in the region.

Current events summaries ACLED said the strikes were aimed at disrupting mobilisation and planning amid what it described as a forced recruitment campaign by authorities in Tigray. Zwijnenburg said the federal military appeared to be using larger remotely controlled military drones capable of deploying glide bombs or missiles.

Amanuel Assefa, vice president of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), accused federal forces of using drone strikes to create fear among civilians and target political and military figures as well as civilian infrastructure.

Analysts have offered differing assessments of the broader purpose of the strikes. Edward Bach of risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft said attacks targeting weapons depots and logistical routes could indicate preparations for a possible federal offensive.

Taylor, however, suggested that the use of drones could also allow the federal government to maintain military pressure without committing large numbers of ground troops.

He told AFP that Abiy appeared reluctant to become involved in another costly ground war in Tigray and that the continued use of drones could allow the government to sustain military operations over a longer period.

Addis Standard has previously reported allegations of civilian casualties linked to drone strikes in Tigray, Amhara and Oromia regions. The latest report, published on 8 September 2026, said a series of overnight drone strikes in MyShumet, near Freweyni in Hintalo District of southeastern Tigray, reportedly killed three people, including a two-year-old child, and injured four others.

According to Tigray Television, the strikes began at around 2:00 a.m. on 8 September and hit what district administrator Goytom Tesfay described as a civilian residential area. The district administration accused the Ethiopian government of deliberately targeting civilians, alleging that the strikes formed part of what it described as a continuing campaign against the people of Tigray.

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Politics Addis Standard could not independently verify the allegations, and there was no immediate statement from the Ethiopian government regarding the reported strikes or casualties.

In Amhara Region, a drone strike reported on 22 July 2026 at Abbay Giyorgis St. Arsema Unity Monastery also drew condemnation from religious and international institutions. The World Council of Churches (WCC) said the attack reportedly killed two civilians and injured several others, including women who had gathered at the monastery to prepare food for a religious commemoration.

In a statement, the WCC General Secretary, Rev. Prof. Dr. Jerry Pillay, condemned the reported attack and called for an immediate, credible, transparent and impartial investigation. He stressed that civilians and religious institutions must be protected from military operations and urged all parties to the Amhara conflict to respect international humanitarian law.

The WCC also called for accountability for those responsible and urged the Ethiopian government and other parties to the conflict to end the violence and pursue a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Amhara.

Reports of civilian casualties from drone strikes have also emerged from Oromia, where federal forces have used drones in operations against armed groups. These incidents have contributed to broader concerns over the humanitarian impact of the increasing use of armed drones in Ethiopia's internal conflicts.